Electronic fishing logbooks boost transparency, modernise fisheries management in Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – After a three-year pilot programme, electronic fishing logbooks for vessels in Ho Chi Minh City have proved effective, contributing to modernising fisheries management, enhancing data transparency, and improving control over fishing activities in line with regulations.

At the Loc An fishing port in Phuoc Hai commune, fishermen are increasingly adopting the system with support from port authorities. Many have sought assistance from authorities to install applications and learn how to record electronic logbooks before each fishing trip.

Huynh Van Thin, a fisherman in Phuoc Hai, said he initially struggled with the system due to unfamiliarity with smartphones. However, with dedicated support from officials, he has now mastered its use, noting that the electronic method is more convenient and efficient than traditional record-keeping.

Similarly, Le Minh Nhat, also from Phuoc Hai, said most fishermen are older and have limited education, making the adoption of digital tools challenging at first. Thanks to hands-on guidance from local authorities and port staff, most can now use the application proficiently, enabling them to report fishing activities anytime and anywhere via mobile devices.

Since 2023, vessels measuring over 15m in Binh Chau commune have been selected for pilot implementation. When docking, data can be extracted directly from onboard devices or software, enabling authorities to quickly capture catch volumes, verify seafood origins, and compile reports.

The municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment said the city currently has 4,445 fishing vessels, including 80 boats operating in deep-sea areas joining in the pilot programme. The initiative marks an important step in the digital transformation roadmap for the fisheries sector while meeting the requirements for sustainable management and exploitation.

The application has significantly reduced the time and errors linked with manual record-keeping.

Nguyen Van Huy, a staff member at the Loc An port, said data entry now requires only a few steps such as recording net deployment, retrieval, and catch volume. Upon docking, the system automatically compiles and prints logbooks for fishermen to verify.

In addition, electronic logbooks improve the traceability of seafood and strengthen oversight of fishing activities, helping authorities monitor catches more effectively, according to Cu Duy Cao Vy, a representative of the Ben Loi – Binh Chau storm shelter management board in Binh Chau commune.

Under the roadmap, the system will become mandatory for vessels 24m or longer from July 1, for those between 15m and under 24m from September 1, and for vessels between 12m and under 15m from the beginning of next year.

A key advantage of the software is its ability to operate without a mobile signal. Fishermen can record data while at sea, with information automatically synchronised once vessels return to areas with network coverage, ensuring continuity and accuracy.

Pham Thi Na, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Agriculture and Environment, said the adoption of the system plays an important role in building a seafood traceability system from catching to processing and export, particularly for demanding markets such as the EU, thereby improving transparency and product value.

She added that the synchronised deployment of electronic logbooks, vessel monitoring systems (VMS), and port-based catch control is expected to support efforts to remove the European Commission's “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, creating opportunities to expand export markets.

Despite positive results, challenges remain, including limited digital skills among some fishermen and high equipment costs. Thus, authorities are stepping up communications and technical support to ensure wider adoption of the system in the coming time./.