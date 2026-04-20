Malaysia considers purchasing oil from Russia to secure domestic supply

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country’s energy firm Petronas may negotiate with Russia to purchase oil to ensure sufficient supplies for domestic use.



As reported by China's Xinhua News Agency, the PM said that Malaysia’s relations with Russia remain good. “So, in the current situation, our team, including Petronas, can negotiate with Russia to meet part of our needs as a friendly nation," Anwar said.



Anwar added that Malaysia continues to practice a pragmatic foreign policy and maintains friendly ties with all nations it trades with, including Iran, which ensured that ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz could pass unimpeded to Malaysia.



Early diplomatic action by the government has also ensured that the country's oil tankers were among the earliest to pass through critical routes in the Strait of Hormuz, thereby avoiding major disruptions to the national energy supply chain, he said./.

VNA