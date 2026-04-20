World

Malaysia considers purchasing oil from Russia to secure domestic supply

The PM said that Malaysia’s relations with Russia remain good. “So, in the current situation, our team, including Petronas, can negotiate with Russia to meet part of our needs as a friendly nation," Anwar said.

Hanoi (VNA) – Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country’s energy firm Petronas may negotiate with Russia to purchase oil to ensure sufficient supplies for domestic use.

As reported by China's Xinhua News Agency, the PM said that Malaysia’s relations with Russia remain good. “So, in the current situation, our team, including Petronas, can negotiate with Russia to meet part of our needs as a friendly nation," Anwar said.

Anwar added that Malaysia continues to practice a pragmatic foreign policy and maintains friendly ties with all nations it trades with, including Iran, which ensured that ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz could pass unimpeded to Malaysia.

Early diplomatic action by the government has also ensured that the country's oil tankers were among the earliest to pass through critical routes in the Strait of Hormuz, thereby avoiding major disruptions to the national energy supply chain, he said./.

VNA
#Malaysia purchasing oil from Russia #Malaysia Russia Malaysia Russia
Follow VietnamPlus

Energy security

Related News

Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof during a press conference at the end of his four-day working visit to Russia (Photo: News Straits Times)

Malaysia, Russia to boost economic ties across key sectors

Malaysia and Russia have agreed to strengthen economic cooperation, with a focus on high-potential sectors such as halal industry and agriculture, following Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof’s working visit to Russia.

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

Malaysia establishes ‘war room’ to ensure water security

The establishment of the war room reflects the Malaysian government’s commitment to shift from a reactive approach to a more proactive, data-driven one in managing national water challenges, particularly amid increasingly unpredictable weather conditions caused by global climate change

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

The Malaysian government will intensify efforts to strengthen the national energy mix to ensure electricity supply security amid extreme weather changes, which are beginning to affect existing resources, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

See more

The new mass emergency alert system SG Alert, which will be used during emergencies such as major fires, chemical or terror incidents, seen on an Apple and Android device on Apr 17, 2026. (Photo: CNA)

Singapore launches new national emergency alert system

SG Alert in Singapore uses cell broadcast technology, enabling alerts to be delivered within seconds without requiring mobile data or collecting personal information. Unlike conventional SMS, which may be delayed during network congestion or depend on internet connectivity, the system ensures fast and reliable message delivery. Alerts can be sent islandwide or targeted to specific affected areas.

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia diversifies supply sources to ensure energy security

Indonesia is facing significant supply pressure as crude oil consumption reaches approximately 1.6 million barrels per day, much lower than the domestic production at only around 600,000 barrels per day, forcing the country to rely heavily on imports.

Indonesian-branded cosmetic and personal care products are available at supermarkets and shopping malls (Photo: VNA)

Indonesia aims to master cosmetics industry value chain

Key drivers include its large population, expanding middle class, and rapidly rising demand for beauty products, especially among young consumers. The market has reached billions of US dollars and is projected to maintain strong growth in the medium term.

The Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken on Mar 1, 2026. (File photo: Reuters)

Singapore warns of cyber risks from Frontier AI models

According to CSA, advanced AI models – among the most cutting-edge systems today – can significantly shorten the time needed to identify system vulnerabilities and develop exploitation tools, reducing the process from months to just hours.

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Helicopter carrying eight reported missing in Indonesia

Indonesian authorities are urgently conducting a search and rescue operation after receiving reports that a helicopter carrying eight people suddenly lost contact on the morning of April 16 in West Kalimantan on the island of Borneo.

Malaysia’s job losses surge 47% in the first quarter of 2026 (Photo: AFP)

Malaysia's layoffs rise 47% in first quarter

The report, based on figures from Malaysia’s Social Security Organisation, showed layoffs peaked in January with around 10,700 cases before easing to 7,500 in February and 5,900 in March. Despite the slowdown toward the end of the quarter, the total remained significantly higher than the roughly 16,500 layoffs recorded in the same period of 2025.