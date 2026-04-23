Singapore seizes over 36kg of cannabis at Changi Airport

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean authorities have seized more than 36kg of cannabis at Changi Airport, arresting a Portuguese man for attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country.

​According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the 25-year-old suspect was detained upon arrival in Singapore on April 14. He had planned to leave the country the following day.

​During screening, officers discovered multiple suspicious packages in his luggage. Further examination by the Central Narcotics Bureau uncovered a total of 68 packages containing 36.3kg of cannabis.

​Under Singaporean law, trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may be subject to the death penalty./.

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