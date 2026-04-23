Singapore seizes over 36kg of cannabis at Changi Airport

Singapore (VNA) – Singaporean authorities have seized more than 36kg of cannabis at Changi Airport, arresting a Portuguese man for attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country.
According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the 25-year-old suspect was detained upon arrival in Singapore on April 14. He had planned to leave the country the following day.
During screening, officers discovered multiple suspicious packages in his luggage. Further examination by the Central Narcotics Bureau uncovered a total of 68 packages containing 36.3kg of cannabis.
Under Singaporean law, trafficking more than 500g of cannabis may be subject to the death penalty./.