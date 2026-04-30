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Laos, Thailand step up cooperation to tackle transboundary haze pollution

Priority actions include strengthening fire control efforts in line with national regulations, promoting sustainable agricultural practices to reduce open burning, expanding pilot areas for environmentally friendly farming, and enhancing the capacity of personnel in air quality monitoring and wildfire prevention at both central and local levels.

Vientiane (VNA) – Laos and Thailand have reaffirmed their commitment to jointly address transboundary haze pollution following a high-level consultation held in Vientiane on April 29, according to the Lao News Agency KPL.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lao Minister of Agriculture and Environment Linkham Douangsavanh and Thai Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Suchart Chomklin, with participation of officials from relevant sectors of both countries.

The consultation aimed to follow up on the outcomes of the trilateral initiative among Laos, Thailand, and Myanmar to address transboundary haze pollution. It also reviewed the implementation of a previously signed memorandum of understanding between the two ministries and discussed future cooperation strategies.

Key agenda items included an assessment of the current haze situation, particularly fine particulate matter (PM2.5) levels in Laos and corresponding mitigation measures. Participants also exchanged views on preparations for the upcoming Mekong sub-regional meetings, including the 14th MSC-Mekong Meeting and the 20th TWG-Mekong Meeting, as well as the implementation of the “Clear Sky Strategy” in Laos.

Minister Linkham noted that following a virtual trilateral meeting of the three countries’ leaders in April 2023, relevant agencies jointly developed the Clear Sky Strategy Action Plan through 2030. The plan was officially endorsed in Thailand on October 29, 2024, with the participation of ministers from all three countries.

The Clear Sky Strategy focuses on five key components: fire prevention and suppression systems, air quality monitoring and modelling, sustainable agricultural management, strengthened law enforcement and coordination, and effective implementation mechanisms.

Looking ahead, both sides emphasised the importance of continued cooperation to reduce haze pollution. Priority actions include strengthening fire control efforts in line with national regulations, promoting sustainable agricultural practices to reduce open burning, expanding pilot areas for environmentally friendly farming, and enhancing the capacity of personnel in air quality monitoring and wildfire prevention at both central and local levels.

Earlier this month, PM2.5 concentrations in Laos exceeded 100 micrograms per cubic metre nationwide – double the commonly accepted safe threshold of 50 micrograms. Meanwhile, Thailand recorded unsafe PM2.5 levels in 14 provinces on April 27, mainly in the northern, northeastern, eastern and central regions./.

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