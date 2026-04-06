World

Thailand steps up measures to tackle PM2.5 air pollution

Dr. Somruk Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said the latest air quality monitoring found that the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration had exceeded the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 41 provinces.

Smog blankets the sky over Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
Smog blankets the sky over Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - Fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) has once again emerged as a serious concern in Thailand, particularly in the northern region, where prolonged high pollution levels have accumulated and begun to pose widespread risks to public health.

Dr. Somruk Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said the latest air quality monitoring found that the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration had exceeded the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 41 provinces.

Of those, 32 provinces have recorded PM2.5 levels above the standard continuously for more than three days, reflecting a prolonged build-up of pollution.

Northern provinces remain the most critical areas, particularly Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun and Nan, where high PM2.5 accumulation has continued for several days.

In response, the Public Health Ministry has stepped up its measures by activating Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) in 12 provinces to speed up management efforts and reduce health impacts on the public, especially vulnerable groups such as young children, older people and those with underlying health conditions.

On the ground, proactive health screening has already been carried out for more than 29,000 people in red-zone risk areas, covering 75 districts. Authorities have also stockpiled more than 1.7 million surgical masks and over 180,000 N95 masks to prepare for a situation that may drag on.

At the same time, health service units are closely tracking patient data through hospital information systems in order to assess health impacts in detail.

The Ministry of Public Health has issued nine directives to provincial public health offices and all relevant operational teams in Health Region 1, requiring a review of data on patients affected by PM2.5 pollution and calling for close coordination with provincial governors to enable the use of disaster-declaration powers to accelerate procurement of essential supplies, such as dust-protection screens and face masks. The measures also include the provision of proactive healthcare services, particularly for vulnerable groups in heavily affected areas./.

VNA
#Thailand #pollution #PM2.5 Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand tightens crude palm oil export controls

Thailand tightens crude palm oil export controls

According to Announcement No. 1 of 2026 published by the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services in the Royal Gazette, no one may export crude palm oil, from April 7 onwards unless they first obtain written permission from the secretary-general of the Central Committee.

See more

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

BOI reports surge in Thai investment driven by tech shift

The Board of Investment (BOI) has reported strong growth in domestic investment, with Thai-majority companies increasing investment value by 86% in 2025 as businesses expand into new industries. Total investment exceeded 670 billion THB, driven by a shift toward technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, erupts with an ash column reaching 1,400 meters above the peak on April 4, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA/HO- PGA Dukono/rst)

Two Indonesian volcanoes erupt simultaneously

Indonesia’s Mount Dukono in North Maluku province and Mount Semeru in East Java province erupted on April 5, prompting authorities to issue safety warnings to residents and tourists.

Illustrative image (Photo: Straitstimes)

Malaysia moves to crack down on online frauds

Two Malaysia commissions made commitment to intensifying efforts against fraudulent schemes exploiting digital platforms, including the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance detection, investigation and enforcement.

Illustrative image (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia rolls out proactive measures to cushion global energy crisis impacts

According to the Deputy PM, the government, in coordination with the national oil and gas company Petronas and industry players, is conducting daily monitoring of the fuel supply chain. A contingency plan has also been prepared to guarantee uninterrupted supply under all circumstances, including sourcing from alternative markets in the event of prolonged disruptions. As a result, Malaysia’s fuel supply has remained stable.

Indonesia reforms its stock market

Indonesia reforms its stock market

This move comes after global index compiler MSCI warned it might downgrade the Indonesian market amid investor concerns about a lack of transparency in shareholding structure and signs of coordinated trading activities.

A customer purchases E5RON92 bioethanol fuel at a PVOIL gas station on Thai Thinh street, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Golden time for biofuel energy in Vietnam: Japanese company

While Vietnam’s biofuel programme has been quietly building for nearly a decade since E5 bio-gasoline officially introduced in 2018, the programme itself has been pulled forward with the rollout of E10 biofuel nationwide from June 1, 2026, one month earlier than the previous schedule, due to the impact of the soaring global oil prices resulting from the Middle East tensions.

Illustrative image (Photo: EPA)

Thailand, Singapore respond to energy crisis

The Thai Government continues to spend 30 million THB daily to subsidise Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), a move intended to keep food prices stable and protect the general cost of living.

Air pollution in northern Thailand remains at alarming levels

Air pollution in northern Thailand remains at alarming levels

Data from monitoring stations indicate that concentrations of fine particulate matter (PM2.5) have at times exceeded 900 micrograms per cubic metre, approximately 60 times higher than the 24-hour average guideline set by the World Health Organisation.

Authorities seize two palm cockatoos (Probosciger aterrimus) from an illegal wildlife trade in Manado, North Sulawesi, March 10, 2026.( Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia cracks down on illegal rare bird trade

The operation was launched after authorities detected suspects advertising rare birds for sale online. Law enforcement officers conducted inspections, seized several protected bird species and arrested individuals suspected of involvement in the trafficking ring.

Indonesia works to keep budget deficit below 3% of GDP

Indonesia works to keep budget deficit below 3% of GDP

The Indonesian government has stepped up disclosure of financial information and corporate ownership structures, tightened oversight of capital flows and public spending, and maintained regular dialogue with international investors. These measures are seen as essential to reinforcing fiscal credibility, a decisive factor for emerging economies like Indonesia.

Mpox, caused by the monkeypox virus, is transmitted mainly through intimate or prolonged physical contact, said the Singapore's Communicable Diseases Agency. (Photo: straitstimes.com)

Singapore reports first community mpox cases

The two patients are men aged 30 and 34 who are believed to have contracted the virus through sexual contact. Both are currently in stable condition. The CDA noted that mpox is mainly transmitted through close or prolonged contact, meaning the overall risk to the broader community remains low.