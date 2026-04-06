Indonesia raises alert as Mount Semeru erupts repeatedly

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has heightened safety measures after Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java Island, erupted repeatedly on April 6, raising concerns over potential natural hazards in East Java.

According to Indonesia’s Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG), the eruptions sent columns of ash rising up to 1,100m above the summit. The ash, described as white to grey, drifted southward at moderate intensity.

Observation data showed that the volcano erupted at least seven times from shortly after midnight, with the first recorded at 12:38am local time. The most powerful eruption occurred at 6:51am, when the ash plume reached its peak height of around 1,100m.

Authorities have tightened safety measures in response to the increased activity. Residents and visitors have been warned not to approach within a 5km radius of the crater.

The danger zone has been extended to as far as 13km to the southeast along the Besuk Kobokan river, an area particularly prone to pyroclastic flows and lahar floods. Officials also cautioned that volcanic materials could travel up to 17km from the summit, posing risks to downstream communities, especially during heavy rains that may trigger mudflows.

Mount Semeru is among Indonesia’s most active volcanoes. The country lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, making it highly prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions./.