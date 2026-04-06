BOI reports surge in Thai investment driven by tech shift

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - The Board of Investment (BOI) has reported strong growth in domestic investment, with Thai-majority companies increasing investment value by 86% in 2025 as businesses expand into new industries. Total investment exceeded 670 billion THB, driven by a shift toward technology, innovation, and sustainability.



BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi said Thai entrepreneurs remain a substantial force in the economy alongside foreign investors, with rising project applications and investment activity. Thai-majority firms submitted 1,170 applications, accounting for about one-third of the total.



Investment has been concentrated in major sectors such as infrastructure and transport, digital and data centres, and clean energy, while continued expansion is also seen in manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and electronics. The trend shows businesses adapting to changing market demands and advancing into higher-value industries.



The BOI said it continues to support Thai companies through tax incentives, lower investment requirements for smaller firms, and financial support for workforce training and technology upgrades. These measures are expected to help businesses scale up, enter new sectors, and compete more effectively in global markets./.

VNA