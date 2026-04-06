Travellers departing Singapore allowed only 2 power banks from April 15

Singapore (VNA) – Travellers departing Singapore can carry up to only two power banks in their hand luggage from April 15, as part of new rules imposed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).



The restriction applies to all rechargeable battery packs, including those with capacities of up to 100 Wh and those between 100Wh and 160Wh that require prior approval.



In a statement on April 6, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said passengers carrying more than two power banks will be made to dispose of any extra power banks before boarding.



The new regulations were put in place by ICAO on April 2, meant to update safety requirements associated with the carriage and use of power banks on board aircraft.



CAAS said the international regulator’s decision aims to reduce fire risks while still meeting travellers’ needs as the lithium batteries in power banks can pose a fire hazard on flights if they overheat or short-circuit.



ICAO announced the measures on March 27, saying that they took effect immediately. It added that passengers will also be prohibited from charging their power banks during flights./.

VNA