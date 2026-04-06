Thailand investigates illegal fuel stockpiling activities

Bangkok (VNA) – Thai authorities are investigating a foreign transport company following reports that a large quantity of diesel fuel was being illegally stockpiled on its premises, local media reported.

The investigation was launched after information circulated on social media alleging that a foreign logistics company had stored large volumes of fuel at a depot on Kanchanavanich Road. Songkhla Governor Rattasat Chidchu immediately ordered an inspection of the site.

Authorities discovered approximately 85,000 litres of diesel fuel stored in the company’s tanks, including including 50,000 litres in underground tanks and 35,000 litres in above-ground tanks. Notably, the site’s caretaker failed to provide legal documentation verifying either the origin of the fuel or authorisation for its storage.

Police have filed charges against both the company owner and the site caretaker under the 1999 Fuel Control Act.

Local officials said illegal fuel stockpiling may also be occurring at several other foreign-owned logistics companies in Sadao district and nearby Hat Yai. Authorities plan to expand inspections in the coming period./.