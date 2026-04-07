World

Thailand military, UNICEF expand child development cooperation

Both sides also discussed future cooperation in areas such as disaster risk management, where coordination between government agencies and international organisations could strengthen support systems for children and communities.

Bangkok (NNT/VNA) - Thailand’s military and UNICEF are expanding cooperation to support child and youth development in southern border provinces, with discussions focusing on education, health, and social welfare.

The meeting has taken place at the 4th Army Area Forward Command in Pattani province.

Major General Chakrit Ucharatana, deputy commander of the 4th Army Area, met with UNICEF Thailand Director Ken Legins and his delegation to review progress and identify areas for further cooperation. Officials discussed efforts to improve access to education, strengthen family structures, and address social challenges affecting children in the region.

UNICEF outlined its ongoing work with the Thai government, including early childhood development, improving educational quality, reducing school dropout rates, supporting mental health, and promoting youth development. The organisation also recognised the role of local security units in coordinating education and community programmes.

Both sides also discussed future cooperation in areas such as disaster risk management, where coordination between government agencies and international organisations could strengthen support systems for children and communities.

Thai officials said the partnership builds on long-standing cooperation between Thailand and UNICEF, with continued efforts to improve opportunities for children and youth while addressing social and educational challenges in the southern border provinces./.

VNA
#Thailand military #UNICEF #child development cooperation Thailand
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Thailand takes strong action against complicity in cybercrime

Thailand takes strong action against complicity in cybercrime

Airin Phanrit, Deputy Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said the damage caused by call centre scams is evident, with some Thais involved in fraudulent activities against their compatriots, including receiving money to open mule accounts. She urged the public, especially young people, not to be tempted by small sums of money to register SIM cards or give personal information to fraudsters for use in online criminal activities.

See more

An artist's impression of the 3D concrete printed pedestrian bridge. (Photo: Singapore's Land Transport Authority)

Singapore to build first 3D-printed concrete pedestrian bridge

The bridge will be 10 metres long and 5 metres wide, designed for both pedestrians and cyclists. The pilot project is part of Singapore’s efforts to adopt 3D concrete printing technology to boost construction productivity amid labour shortages.

Petronas President and CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia’s crude oil supply remains abundant

Petronas President and CEO Tan Sri Tengku Muhammad Taufik Tengku Aziz, said that almost 40% of Malaysia's crude oil imports pass through the Strait of Hormuz, compared with nearly 90% for other ASEAN nations that rely on the route.

Thailand investigates illegal fuel stockpiling activities

Thailand investigates illegal fuel stockpiling activities

The investigation was launched after information circulated on social media alleging that a foreign logistics company had stored large volumes of fuel at a depot on Kanchanavanich Road. Songkhla Governor Rattasat Chidchu immediately ordered an inspection of the site.

Indonesia: Dozens of students hospitalised after free school meal

Indonesia: Dozens of students hospitalised after free school meal

Indonesia's government-funded free school meal programme was introduced in early 2025 with the aim of improving child nutrition and reducing malnutrition rates. The initiative, however, has faced repeated criticism following a number of food poisoning cases reported in various localities.

Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java Island, erupts repeatedly on April 6. (Photo: lokmattimes.com)

Indonesia raises alert as Mount Semeru erupts repeatedly

Observation data showed that the volcano erupted at least seven times from shortly after midnight, with the first recorded at 12:38am local time. The most powerful eruption occurred at 6:51am, when the ash plume reached its peak height of around 1,100m.

Smog blankets the sky over Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thailand steps up measures to tackle PM2.5 air pollution

Dr. Somruk Chungsaman, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said the latest air quality monitoring found that the 24-hour average PM2.5 concentration had exceeded the safety standard of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre in 41 provinces.

Thailand tightens crude palm oil export controls

Thailand tightens crude palm oil export controls

According to Announcement No. 1 of 2026 published by the Central Committee on the Price of Goods and Services in the Royal Gazette, no one may export crude palm oil, from April 7 onwards unless they first obtain written permission from the secretary-general of the Central Committee.

BOI Secretary-General Narit Therdsteerasukdi (Photo: thainews.prd.go.th)

BOI reports surge in Thai investment driven by tech shift

The Board of Investment (BOI) has reported strong growth in domestic investment, with Thai-majority companies increasing investment value by 86% in 2025 as businesses expand into new industries. Total investment exceeded 670 billion THB, driven by a shift toward technology, innovation, and sustainability.

Mount Dukono in North Halmahera, erupts with an ash column reaching 1,400 meters above the peak on April 4, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA/HO- PGA Dukono/rst)

Two Indonesian volcanoes erupt simultaneously

Indonesia’s Mount Dukono in North Maluku province and Mount Semeru in East Java province erupted on April 5, prompting authorities to issue safety warnings to residents and tourists.

Illustrative image (Photo: Straitstimes)

Malaysia moves to crack down on online frauds

Two Malaysia commissions made commitment to intensifying efforts against fraudulent schemes exploiting digital platforms, including the use of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies to enhance detection, investigation and enforcement.