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Thailand adopts strategies to sustain tourism amid energy crisis

ATTA Honorary Secretary-General Adith Chairattananon suggested that Thailand’s tourism sector should ramp up its targets in six potential markets reachable via six-hour flights to mitigate the impact of the oil crisis

Bangkok (VNA) – Amid a global energy crisis that threatens to impact aviation and tourism, the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) has urged the country to adopt a more flexible and sustainable tourism development strategy.

ATTA Honorary Secretary-General Adith Chairattananon suggested that Thailand’s tourism sector should ramp up its targets in six potential markets reachable via six-hour flights to mitigate the impact of the oil crisis

The six markets unaffected by flight disruptions in the Middle East and still offering economic potential comprise China, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Malaysia, Singapore and India.

The country's strategy should shift from competing to gain a large number of tourists to extending a regional tourism network, while leveraging 11-12 million outbound travellers to foster two-way tourism that benefits all markets.

According to Adith, flights to China used to comprise more than 90% Chinese tourists, but after the visa exemption was implemented in January 2024, the number of Thais travelling to China has continued to grow.

In 2025, the proportion of Thai travellers on flights to China increased to 30-40% of the total, prompting China to support Chinese visits to Thailand as stronger two-way air traffic also benefits Chinese tourism.

Adith also suggested that, instead of focusing solely on inbound tourism, Thailand should promote “tourism exchange” programmes with partner countries, thereby reducing risks amid global economic uncertainties and moving toward more sustainable development.

He also recommended that the new government needs to play a supportive role by formulating effective policies and providing comprehensive tourism data, while the private sector should take the lead in stimulating the market demand./.

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