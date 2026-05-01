Indonesia warns of serious health risks due to El Niño

​Jakarta (VNA) – The Jakarta Health Agency has warned residents about the serious impacts of the extreme El Niño phenomenon on public health, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

According to local health authorities, extreme El Niño leads to higher temperatures, increasing the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, and the exacerbation of chronic cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Deteriorating air quality, including rising levels of fine particulate matter, is expected to contribute to a surge in acute respiratory infections (ISPA), the agency’s head Ani Ruspitawati said.

​In addition, prolonged drought poses a significant risk of worsening air pollution, which may lead to asthma and other respiratory illnesses. High temperatures combined with low humidity can also cause dry and irritated skin.

To minimise these negative effects, the Jakarta administration has advised residents to stay hydrated, wear masks when going outside to reduce exposure to air pollution, and limit outdoor activities during peak sunlight hours from 11am to 3pm. Residents are also encouraged to use sun protection measures such as umbrellas and hats, apply high-SPF sunscreen to protect their skin from UV rays, and regularly monitor weather updates and early warnings from the Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

El Niño refers to the periodic warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean. It often brings hotter and drier conditions to Indonesia during the dry season./.

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