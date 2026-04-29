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Prolonged heat grips Malaysia, Brunei sees spike in forest fires

In a statement, the department said the affected areas include Perlis; several districts in Kedah comprising Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kota Setar and Padang Terap; and parts of Perak, namely Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak.

Hanoi (VNA) – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has reported that a number of areas nationwide are currently experiencing hot weather conditions at Level 1, classified as an “alert” status.

In a statement, the department said the affected areas include Perlis; several districts in Kedah comprising Kubang Pasu, Pendang, Kota Setar and Padang Terap; and parts of Perak, namely Kuala Kangsar and Hulu Perak.

In Kelantan, the affected districts are Jeli, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah and Machang, while in the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur and parts of Selangor including Gombak and Sepang have also been placed under the alert level.

In East Malaysia, Beaufort and Telupid in Sabah, as well as Limbang in Sarawak, are also affected.

MetMalaysia explained that a Level 1 heat alert is issued when daily maximum temperatures remain between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

The department added that hot weather conditions are affecting multiple areas and are expected to persist for several more weeks, potentially extending into June despite the typical peak heat season having already passed. Historically, the hottest period falls between March and April, but this year’s elevated temperatures are proving more prolonged.

Authorities have urged residents to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated and closely monitor their health, particularly those in high-risk groups.

Malaysia’s Health Ministry has reported a rise in heat-related illnesses, with 41 cases recorded so far, mainly involving heat exhaustion, along with incidents of heatstroke during physical activity, in enclosed spaces, and heat cramps.

Meanwhile, the Brunei Fire and Rescue Department has recorded a total of 17 forest and bush fires over the weekend, following a period of extremely hot weather in the country.

In a press release issued on April 27, the department said the fires, which occurred on Saturday and Sunday, have destroyed approximately 68 hectares of land near the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan.

Authorities also revealed that a total of 135 forest and bush fires have been recorded across the country throughout April this year, indicating a significant increase in such incidents.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Development said Brunei is currently experiencing hazy conditions as a result of localised forest and bush fires, raising concerns over air quality and public health./.

VNA
#Malaysian Meteorological Department #MetMalaysia #Level 1 heat alert #wildfire in Brunei Brunei Malaysia
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