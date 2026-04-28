Indonesian President orders investigation into deadly train collision

Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on April 28 ordered an investigation into the collision between two passenger trains that occurred at night on April 27 on the outskirts of Jakarta, killing 14 people and injuring more than 80.



The same day, Subianto visited patients at a hospital in Bekasi, offered his condolences to relatives of the deceased, and said he had ordered an immediate investigation. He also ordered the construction of an overpass in Bekasi.



The President noted that many railway crossings were unguarded, stressing the need for urgent remedial measures, including the installation of guard posts or overpasses.



According to a statement from Bobby Rasyidin, chief executive of Indonesia’s state railway firm PT KAI, the death toll had risen to 14. The victims were taken to a hospital in Kramat Jati for identification while 84 injured passengers are being treated at different medical facilities.



On April 27 night, a long-distance train operating on the Jakarta – Surabaya route collided with a stationary short-distance commuter train on the Jakarta – Bekasi line. Rescue operations concluded after nearly 12 hours. All victims were on the Jakarta – Bekasi train, and all 240 passengers on the Jakarta – Surabaya train were safely evacuated.



PT KAI spokesperson Franoto Wibowo said it appeared that a vehicle had collided with the Jakarta – Bekasi train at a level crossing, forcing the train to stop before being struck.



Authorities from KAI and Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee are investigating the cause of the accident./.

VNA