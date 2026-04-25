Indonesia ramps up sea patrols to maintain maritime security

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (Bakamla) maintains maritime security and safety through three types of patrols, including cross-border cooperation to strengthen cooperation in the Southeast Asian maritime region.



In addition to independent patrols, which are conducted throughout the year, Bakamla is conducting collaborative patrols with domestic agencies such as the Indonesian Navy, the Maritime and Shipping Surveillance Unit (KPLP), the Indonesian National Police (Polri), as well as Customs and Excise, and Immigration.



Bakamla Head Rear Admiral Irvansyah said these joint patrols are conducted regularly every year across all zones, from the west, central, and east.



In terms of international cooperation, he continued, Indonesia also conducts joint patrols with fellow ASEAN countries such as Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.



In a separate development, the Indonesian Government on April 23 affirmed that it has no plans to impose fees on vessels transiting the Strait of Malacca, following recent remarks that drew attention from Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa./.

VNA