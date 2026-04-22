Thailand plans tighter, targeted fiscal 2027 budget

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand's fiscal 2027 budget is projected at around 3.78 trillion THB (nearly 118 billion USD), a 2% increase from the previous year, with a focus on targeted spending and cutting unnecessary expenses, according to Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

​He said that amid a volatile global situation, particularly conflicts in the Middle East affecting energy security and the global economy, the budget must be “targeted and precise.” It will follow the “10 Plus” policy framework to help the country weather challenges, lay the foundation for sustainable development, and accelerate efforts to escape the middle-income trap.

​The Government has outlined five key policy pillars: economy; foreign affairs and security; society; disaster management and environment; and public administration.

​In the economic sphere, priorities include income distribution, economic restructuring, and the promotion of trade, agriculture, and tourism through targeted measures.

​For foreign affairs and security, Thailand aims to enhance its global role, accelerate accession to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) by 2028, and strengthen border security.

​On the social front, efforts will focus on improving education and healthcare, while reinforcing families and communities through initiatives such as “Ageing Plus” and “Equal Education Plus.”

​In disaster management and environmental protection, priorities include upgrading water management and response systems, alongside progressing towards net-zero emissions by 2050 under the “Green Economy Plus” policy.

​Regarding public administration, the Government will prioritise legal reform and improving efficiency towards a faster, more responsive bureaucracy, while addressing structural corruption through the “AI Plus” and “Thailand Plus” initiatives.

​The Thai PM also stressed the importance of safeguarding national sovereignty by strengthening comprehensive security readiness, particularly through the modernisation and adequate provision of defence equipment. The armed forces have been instructed to coordinate closely with the Budget Bureau to ensure effective planning, enabling Thailand to protect its sovereignty and uphold national dignity with sustained support from all sectors./.

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