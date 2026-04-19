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Fire destroys over 200 homes in Malaysia, hundreds evacuated

Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a serious fire destroyed more than 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state, located in the northern part of Borneo Island, authorities said on April 19.

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A serious fire destroys more than 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state, located in the northern part of Borneo Island. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)
A serious fire destroys more than 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state, located in the northern part of Borneo Island. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Hundreds of people have been evacuated after a serious fire destroyed more than 200 homes in a coastal village in Malaysia’s Sabah state, located in the northern part of Borneo Island, authorities said on April 19.

Jimmy Lagung, chief of the fire and rescue department in Sandakan district, said the blaze broke out at 1:32 am (local time) on April 19. Strong winds and the close proximity of houses allowed the fire to spread rapidly, while low tide conditions hampered access to water sources for firefighting efforts.

The fire occurred in a water village, where houses are typically built on stilts and densely packed, making them highly vulnerable to fast-moving fires.

As of now, about 445 people have been displaced. No casualties have been reported so far.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the federal government is working closely with Sabah state authorities to provide essential assistance and arrange temporary accommodation for those affected./.

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