Malaysia targets 32% renewable energy capacity

​Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is committed to reaching 32% installed renewable energy (RE) capacity this year, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation of Malaysia, said the country had achieved 31% installed RE capacity as of December 2025.

Under the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR), Malaysia aims to reach 70% RE capacity by 2050. The country plans to raise the share by one percentage point annually, targeting 35% by 2030 or earlier.

The official said that, besides solar, Malaysia is looking at a mix of other energy sources, including biodiesel, biogas, and others, to ensure the country has a sufficient energy supply in the future.

Large-scale solar and rooftop solar projects are being accelerated, with the sixth large-scale solar project set to be tendered this year. The country has also approved increasing palm oil blending in diesel to 12% and expanding biogas production from palm oil to bolster future energy supply.

Despite these efforts, around 40 - 50% of Malaysia’s energy demand still relies on gas and other carbon-based sources. The country has committed to phasing out coal by 2044. However, challenges remain, particularly in Peninsular Malaysia, where solar power is intermittent while imported gas is subject to price volatility.

Amid concerns over hydropower shortages during dry seasons and limited biomass resources, Malaysia is exploring nuclear energy as a viable clean option to ensure long-term energy security, similar to steps taken by the Philippines.

The expanded energy mix is expected to support economic growth and ensure stable energy supply for the population. However, progress varies by region, with Sabah state still heavily reliant on costly diesel, while Sarawak state has already achieved around 70% renewable energy and continues to expand both gas and solar development./.

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