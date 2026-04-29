Malaysia accelerates biofuel programme

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysian Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah on April 28 said the government has set up a high-level biofuel committee to strengthen national energy security.

In a live briefing on Facebook, the minister said the committee was established to coordinate the country’s biofuel agenda amid ongoing global supply chain disruptions and energy market volatility. He said the move forms part of the government’s wider strategy to diversify energy sources and reduce dependence on imported fuels.

Malaysia has historically relied on a mix of conventional and alternative energy strategies to manage supply security, including coal, natural gas, hydropower and renewable energy development. Coal and gas currently remain the dominant sources in the national electricity generation mix.

Akmal added that the committee is expected to serve as a high-level coordination platform to streamline decision-making across ministries and industries as the government evaluates how biofuel can complement existing energy sources within the country’s broader energy transition agenda.

In addition to fuel security, the government has also pushed for the production of bio-organic fertilisers as an alternative to conventional fertilisers in order to reduce reliance on imports and ensure food security, he added.

The initiative can be further expanded through a circular economy approach in line with the 13th Malaysia Plan, where biomass, organic waste, agricultural by-products and local resources are reused as inputs for fertiliser production, the minister elaborated./.

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