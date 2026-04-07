Extreme weather diverts several flights at Indonesia’s Soekarno-Hatta International Airport

Jakarta (VNA) – Extreme weather has severely disrupted air traffic at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia's largest air gateway, forcing many flights to be diverted or rerouted.

According to the Airport Operations Centre (AOCC), 12 flights were diverted to other airports, while 14 flights entered holding patterns and 13 were forced to perform go-arounds due to unsafe weather conditions. In addition, one flight was forced to return to the apron (RTA).

Airport representatives emphasised that all operational decisions prioritise flight safety, given the rapidly changing and complex meteorological conditions.

Authorities at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport are working closely with AirNav Indonesia, airlines, and relevant parties to ensure safe and orderly flight operations.

Besides affecting flight schedules, the bad weather also caused infrastructure damage, with a section of the roof in Lounge Area 7 of Terminal 3 being damaged.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, which serves the Jakarta metropolitan area and is one of the busiest airports in Southeast Asia, is frequently impacted by extreme weather, especially during the rainy season. Similar incidents in the past have caused hundreds of flights to be delayed or diverted, highlighting increasing pressure on aviation infrastructure in the context of climate change.

Experts believe that the frequency of weather-related disruptions is rising, forcing the regional aviation industry to invest more heavily in forecasting systems, air traffic control, and infrastructure upgrades to adapt to increasingly unpredictable extreme weather events./.