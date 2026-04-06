Thailand successfully performs first two robot-assisted heart surgeries

Bangkok (VNA) - Rajavithi Hospital has successfully performed the first two robot-assisted heart surgeries in Thailand’s public health system, marking a step forward in raising the country’s treatment standards and expanding access to advanced specialist care.



The two patients included one with a congenital atrial septal defect and another with severe mitral valve stenosis. The patients were discharged within two days and four days, respectively, and both procedures went smoothly without complications after extensive preparation and team training in the robotic surgery system.



Dr Nutthapong Wongwiwat, Director-General of the Department of Medical Services, said the department is pushing ahead with robot-assisted cardiac and thoracic surgery under its policy of promoting high-value medical services as a new economic engine.



The goal is to improve treatment precision, reduce complications and strengthen Thailand’s position as a medical hub by broadening access to highly specialised care.



He said the successful use of robotic technology in two cardiac surgery cases marked the first such achievement for the Ministry of Public Health, describing the achievement as another important step in raising the standard of Rajavithi Hospital to an international level, while also giving patients more treatment options. The department now plans to expand access to the service further in the next phase./.

VNA