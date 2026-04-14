Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - The Malaysian government will intensify efforts to strengthen the national energy mix to ensure electricity supply security amid extreme weather changes, which are beginning to affect existing resources, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, said the move is crucial to reduce reliance on any single energy source, particularly hydropower, whose generation capacity is highly dependent on rainfall patterns.

Malaysia needs to reduce its reliance on a single source, whether hydro or gas. Instead, it must expand other sectors such as biofuel, biomass, as well as solar and wind energy, Fadillah noted.

Unpredictable weather patterns could lower water levels in reservoirs, disrupting electricity supply if sufficient alternatives are not in place. He therefore stressed the need to expand into other sources such as biofuels, biomass, as well as solar and wind energy.

As part of its adaptation efforts, the 50MW floating solar facility at Batang Ai is seen as a strategic move to balance power generation in Sarawak, while also serving as a support mechanism for the existing grid.

He said the integration of hydro and solar technologies not only improves the efficiency of renewable energy utilisation, but also strengthens the country’s resilience in facing global energy market uncertainties and rising demand from high-tech industries.

The future of Malaysia’s energy industry depends on who can control and produce their own energy resources, he said, noting that with close cooperation between the federal government, state government and utility companies, the country can remain competitive in the future./.