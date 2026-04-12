Malaysia works to address rising prices of medicines, medical equipment

Kula Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian government is preparing measures to address rising prices and supply challenges for medicines and medical equipment, including seeking alternative raw materials, as global energy prices remain high.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said on April 11 that the government’s priority is to ensure stable supplies to prevent disruptions to the healthcare sector.

The government is exploring alternative materials for medical device production, such as switching from resin plastic to polymer-based materials. However, any new materials must obtain regulatory approval to ensure they meet safety standards for healthcare use, he stressed.

According to the minister, fuel prices significantly affect the cost of producing medicines and medical equipment, as energy is a key input. The government expects June and July to be critical months for maintaining stability in the domestic fuel supply.

Earlier, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said medicine prices in the country have risen by about 30–40%, while prices of medical equipment in hospitals have increased by 50–100%, largely due to the ongoing energy crisis. Higher logistics costs and oil prices have directly impacted the pharmaceutical sector.

The Malaysian government is currently considering short-, medium- and long-term measures to reduce the impact on the pharmaceutical industry./.