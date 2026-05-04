Indonesia protects workers in digital age

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government is stepping up a series of measures to protect workers amid growing concerns over layoffs, job insecurity, and labour rights in the digital age.

Indonesian Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid said on April 30 that Jakarta is focusing on strengthening early warning systems for potential job cuts, while advancing policies to support employment and safeguard workers’ incomes.

The Government is also encouraging firms to adopt flexible and energy-efficient working models, including remote work for at least one day per week, in response to evolving economic and environmental conditions.

Meanwhile, major labour unions across Indonesia are planning a range of activities to mark May Day, calling for labour law reforms, an end to prolonged outsourcing practices, and stronger protections for workers in the digital economy. A key issue of concern is ensuring the rights of digital platform-based workers, such as ride-hailing drivers and delivery personnel./.

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