World

Indonesia strengthens palm oil industry through sustainability certification

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.

Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)
Illustrative photo (Photo: thejakartapost.com)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is accelerating the implementation of the Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification across its palm oil processing industry, in a move aimed at enhancing sustainability governance and boosting the sector’s global competitiveness.

According to the Indonesian Ministry of Industry, the certification will be extended to the downstream sector to ensure that the entire palm oil value chain complies with sustainability standards. The process is being carried out through the certification mechanism of Indonesia’s National Accreditation Committee (KAN).

Indonesian Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita said the initiative is designed not only to improve domestic production standards but also to help Indonesia maintain and expand its market share amid increasingly stringent global sustainability requirements.

Under current regulations, ISPO certification will become mandatory for downstream palm oil businesses by 2027, following Presidential Regulation No. 16/2025 and related implementing rules.

Authorities are working to complete the necessary certification schemes and accreditation systems to ensure smooth enforcement.

The minister highlighted that agriculture, particularly palm oil, remains a key driver of Indonesia’s economic growth. Data from the March 2026 Industrial Confidence Index (IKI) shows the sector continues to expand, with a reading of 51.86 points.

Indonesia’s palm oil industry is a major pillar of the national economy, with more than 16 million hectares under cultivation and crude palm oil (CPO) output reaching 51.66 million tonnes in 2025. This scale has helped the country maintain its position as one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil.

Acting Director General of Agro Industry at the Ministry of Industry Putu Juli Ardika noted that export earnings from palm oil and its derivatives reached 44.65 billion USD in 2025, while imports stood at just 1.417 billion USD, generating a trade surplus of 43.23 billion USD.

He said the figures reflect the effectiveness of Indonesia’s downstream development strategy, which has increased added value, expanded export markets, and created a multiplier effect across the economy. The sector currently provides employment for around 16.5 million people.

It is believed that expanding the ISPO certification will enhance the international credibility of Indonesia’s palm oil industry, while ensuring long-term environmental, social, and economic sustainability./.

VNA
#Indonesia #Indonesian Sustainable Palm Oil (ISPO) certification #palm oil #processing industry
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

The total value of recovered assets is equivalent to nearly 10% of Indonesia’s 2026 state budget, estimated at about 240 billion USD, highlighting the large scale of past violations in the forestry sector.

President Prabowo Subianto signs an inscription at the inauguration of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas' electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia targets ending fuel imports within three years

In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

See more

Mount Semeru in East Java erupts on April 14, 2026. (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia maintains high alert as Mount Semeru continues erupting

According to the Semeru Volcano Observation Agency, the first eruption occurred at 5:22 am, registering a maximum seismic amplitude of 20 mm and lasting 3 minutes and 23 seconds. The eruption produced an ash column rising about 1,500 m above the crater, reaching approximately 5,176 m above sea level.

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) and his spouse are welcomed at Beijing Capital International Airport on April 14. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese newspaper expects new chapter in building Vietnam-China community with shared future

From the traditional friendship of "both comrades and brothers" to the contemporary positioning of "the community with a shared future that carries strategic significance," Vietnam-China relations are standing at a new historical starting point, with expectations of opening a new chapter that delivers tangible benefits to both peoples and contributes positively to regional and global development.

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

Malaysia strengthens national energy supply mix

The Malaysian government will intensify efforts to strengthen the national energy mix to ensure electricity supply security amid extreme weather changes, which are beginning to affect existing resources, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Illustrative image (Photo: Thai PBS)

Thai capital introduces recycling initiative

Thailand's Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is introducing a sustainable twist to this year’s Songkran festivities by inviting revellers to donate their used or unwanted plastic squirt guns for recycling.

Thailand warns public of online scams during Songkran festival

Thailand warns public of online scams during Songkran festival

It identified four major scam tactics now spreading widely, which involve fake accommodation and travel ticket bookings, hacked social media accounts being used to ask for money, fake links offering cash giveaways or discounts, and fake pages selling festival-related products.

A Petronas filling station in Kuala Lumpur (Photo: VNA)

Malaysia tightens controls on border-town fuel stations

Deputy KPDN Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh said the government is currently reviewing existing policies to further restrict fuel purchases in high-risk zones, acknowledging that current limits have not completely stopped the leakages.

Thailand's Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas (Photo: Royal Thai Government)

Thailand implements emergency relief package to protect economy

The Thai Government has allocated more than 7.74 billion THB (about 241 million USD) from the central budget to support citizens in coping with rising energy prices, subsidise transport costs, and implement measures to reduce the cost of living nationwide.

Party General Secretary To Lam (R) welcomes Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping in Hanoi in April 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s visit highlights strategic importance of bilateral ties: Chinese newspaper

The newspaper noted that To Lam announced his visit to China just two days after being elected State President of Vietnam. Earlier, in August 2024, shortly after assuming the position of Party General Secretary, he also chose China as the destination for his first overseas trip. That both of his first state visits in his new roles have been to China is a clear indication of the strategic nature and elevated importance of China–Vietnam relations.

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

The Thai economy remains imbalanced, relying heavily on exports and services such as tourism, which together account for roughly 70% of GDP. Meanwhile, domestic investment aimed at strengthening the country’s production structure and keeping pace with global changes remains insufficient, said Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reaffirmed the policy to suspend farmers' debts for three years, which was announced during his party's election campaign, though details of the measure will be finalised after consultations with state agencies, including the Finance Ministry.