Indonesia targets ending fuel imports within three years

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced that Indonesia aims to stop all fuel imports within the next two to three years while intensifying efforts to strengthen national energy self-sufficiency.



Such a target will be achieved through a 100-gigawatt electrification programme which is expected to be completed within two years, he said.



This programme includes the closure of 13 diesel-fired power plants owned by PT PLN that currently consume large amounts of fuel. The closure of those diesel-fired power plants is expected to save up to 200,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day.



Currently, Indonesia imports 1 million barrels of fuel daily, so reducing diesel use will lower import dependence by 20%.



In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.



President Prabowo emphasised that massive investment would be allocated to the development of processing centres or refineries to support this transformation.



He inaugurated the vehicle facility in Magelang as part of an effort to encourage the downstreaming and industrialisation of domestic technology.



By increasing production capacity to 10,000 buses per year, the government is striving to strengthen the national automotive ecosystem while gradually raising the domestic component level (TKDN) standard to 80%.



The factory is considered a strategic instrument in supporting the country’s energy transition from fossil fuel dependence to cleaner energy./.

VNA