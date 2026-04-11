World

Indonesia targets ending fuel imports within three years

In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

President Prabowo Subianto signs an inscription at the inauguration of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas' electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)
President Prabowo Subianto signs an inscription at the inauguration of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas' electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has announced that Indonesia aims to stop all fuel imports within the next two to three years while intensifying efforts to strengthen national energy self-sufficiency.

Such a target will be achieved through a 100-gigawatt electrification programme which is expected to be completed within two years, he said.

This programme includes the closure of 13 diesel-fired power plants owned by PT PLN that currently consume large amounts of fuel. The closure of those diesel-fired power plants is expected to save up to 200,000 barrels of diesel fuel per day.

Currently, Indonesia imports 1 million barrels of fuel daily, so reducing diesel use will lower import dependence by 20%.

In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

President Prabowo emphasised that massive investment would be allocated to the development of processing centres or refineries to support this transformation.

He inaugurated the vehicle facility in Magelang as part of an effort to encourage the downstreaming and industrialisation of domestic technology.

By increasing production capacity to 10,000 buses per year, the government is striving to strengthen the national automotive ecosystem while gradually raising the domestic component level (TKDN) standard to 80%.

The factory is considered a strategic instrument in supporting the country’s energy transition from fossil fuel dependence to cleaner energy./.

VNA
#Indonesia #fuel #imports
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia considers reducing fuel imports from Singapore

Earlier this month, Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia said that Indonesia could redirect up to 60% of its fuel imports away from Singapore over the next six months as part of a broader diversification strategy.

See more

A groundbreaking ceremony for Indonesia's first melamine project, invested by PT GEABH Joint Technology, is held in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, East Java Province, Indonesia, April 8 (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia develops strategic chemical industry

Indonesia's first melamine plant in the Gresik Special Economic Zone is seen as a strategic step to boost the development of the country’s chemical industry and enhance domestic value creation.

Illustrative image (Photo: thevibes.com)

Malaysia leads Southeast Asia in global investment appeal

The latest 2026 Global Opportunity Index (GOI) report by the Milken Institute ranked Malaysia 23rd globally, the highest among developing Southeast Asian economies, underpinned by strong institutional quality and solid economic fundamentals.

YouTube logo on a cellphone (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia warns Google over non-compliance with child protection rules

According to the results of an inspection conducted on April 7, YouTube has not fully fulfilled its obligations under Indonesian Government Regulation No. 17/2025 (PP Tunas), which took effect on March 28 and requires digital platforms to implement strict governance measures to protect underage users. The platform has also shown no indication of complying with the rules in the near future.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil transit choke-point. (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia reliant on Hormuz Strait for oil supply

Data from the Malaysian Finance Ministry shows that domestic oil consumption stands at about 700,000 barrels per day, nearly double Malaysia’s crude oil production of around 350,000 barrels daily.

President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Mohamad Norza Zakaria speaks to media (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia to tighten doping controls at 2027 SEA Games

The adoption of the World Anti-Doping Code aims to ensure that the 2027 SEA Games fully comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, thereby enhancing the transparency and international standing of the Games.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN, GRULAC strengthen multilateral cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang emphasised the value of the dialogue mechanism in fostering coordination among developing countries, while highlighting the need to enhance transparency and improve the efficiency of resource allocation and utilisation across United Nations activities.

Senior officials from 11 ASEAN member states at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN senior officials meet ahead of 48th summit

At the meeting, participants reviewed the implementation of agreed commitments and cooperation priorities, preparations for the 48th ASEAN Summit scheduled for this May, and discussed measures to strengthen unity and cooperation amid an increasingly complex and challenging global environment.

Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, on behalf of Party and State leaders and deputies of the 16th NA of Vietnam, presents flowers to congratulate Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 7. (Photo: VNA)

Regional media highlight significant step in Vietnam’s leadership structure

Under General Secretary and President Lam’s leadership, Vietnam is expected to maintain a balanced foreign policy, strengthen its regional standing and accelerate economic development, thereby improving living standards and creating new opportunities for international investors, according to the India-based platform Devdiscourse.