Malaysia to tighten doping controls at 2027 SEA Games

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia is set to become the first Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) host to implement the World Anti-Doping Code at the 34th edition next year.

Speaking at a press conference on April 8, President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Mohamad Norza Zakaria stated that the adoption of the code aims to ensure that the 2027 SEA Games fully comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, thereby enhancing the transparency and international standing of the Games.

Malaysia's proposal was approved at the first meeting of the Southeast Asian Games Federation (SEAGF) for the 2025–2027 period, held the same day.

The World Anti-Doping Code, first adopted in 2004, serves as the foundation for harmonising policies, regulations, and activities to combat doping among sports organisations and authorities worldwide.

Mohamad Norza also said that the SEAGF had agreed to set May 8 as the deadline for national Olympic committees to propose additional sports for the 2027 SEA Games. After this date, proposals will be submitted to the Malaysian SEA Games Organising Committee (MASOC) and the National Sports Council for consideration, before being discussed at the next council meeting, expected in the coming months.

The 2027 SEA Games, featuring 38 sports, will be hosted across Sarawak, Penang, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur. Sarawak will serve as the main competition cluster, hosting the opening ceremony and 17 sports. Penang will host six sports, Johor will host football, while Kuala Lumpur will host the closing ceremony along with the remaining 14 sports./.