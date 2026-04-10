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Thailand launches cooking oil-for-fuel exchange campaign

The campaign, initiated by the Bangchak Corporation and titled “Fry to Fly – 2 litres for 1 litre”, runs from April 6 to 30 at participating service stations across Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Bangkok (VNA) – A major Thai oil company has launched a campaign inviting people to bring used cooking oil in exchange for diesel or gasohol, a move aimed at easing the rising cost of living and promoting sustainable energy use, local media reported.

The campaign, initiated by the Bangchak Corporation and titled “Fry to Fly – 2 litres for 1 litre”, runs from April 6 to 30 at participating service stations across Bangkok and nearby provinces.

Under the scheme, people can bring 2 litres of used cooking oil to exchange for 1 litre of regular-grade fuel, either diesel or gasohol. The fuel can be redeemed on the spot. Premium fuel grades are not included.

According to the company, the project builds on its existing programme, which collects used cooking oil for conversion into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

It also aims to deliver more direct, everyday benefits to consumers by turning household waste into usable transport fuel, particularly at a time of rising energy costs driven by geopolitical tensions, especially the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Each participant is allowed to exchange up to 20 litres of used cooking oil, with the conversion benchmark set at 1 kilogram of used oil per litre for ease of calculation.

Fiften Bangchak service stations in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani are participating in the pilot project./.

VNA
#Bangchak Corporation #Fry to Fly #Thailand #energy costs in Thailand #Thailand oil prices Thailand
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