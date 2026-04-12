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Thailand boosts plastic recycling amid supply shortages

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said promoting plastic recycling would help ease short-term supply shortages while supporting long-term environmental protection.

Mr Varawut aims to address plastic shortages through environmental measures, including recycling unused plastics. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)
Mr Varawut aims to address plastic shortages through environmental measures, including recycling unused plastics. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Thai government is accelerating plastic recycling efforts as global plastic raw material supplies face disruptions linked to tensions and conflicts in the Middle East, driving up prices and putting pressure on the domestic economy.

Industry Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on April 10 that the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran has disrupted global packaging supply chains, pushing virgin plastic pellet prices up by 30–40% since late February. Rising packaging costs are affecting prices of food, beverages and essential consumer goods, increasing the financial burden on households.

Varawut said promoting plastic recycling would help ease short-term supply shortages while supporting long-term environmental protection. Thailand generates more than 2.7 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, but only about 25% is recycled, with the rest largely sent to landfills.

The Industry Ministry is working with the ministries of Commerce, Natural Resources and Environment, and Public Health to encourage private sector participation, focusing on upgrading recycling technologies and boosting demand for recycled materials as part of the country’s bio–circular–green (BCG) economy strategy.

Minister Varawut expects expanding domestic recycled plastic production to help offset rising costs and reduce dependence on global supplies. He urged the public to support the initiative by sorting household garbage, particularly plastic, to feed into recycling systems.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, acting Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the group is committed to reducing plastic waste and promoting high value-added products in Thailand's petrochemical industry./.

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