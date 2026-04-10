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Myanmar announces formation of new government

The President’s Office of Myanmar on April 10 announced the formation of a new government comprising 30 ministries.

Newly sworn-in Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: AP/VNA)
Newly sworn-in Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing (Photo: AP/VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The President’s Office of Myanmar on April 10 announced the formation of a new government comprising 30 ministries.

According to Myanmar Radio and Television (MRTV), Tin Aung San was appointed Minister of the President’s Office, while Mya Tun Oo was assigned to concurrently oversee the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Digital Development and Communications.

Alongside the establishment of the new government, a Union Consultative Council was also formed, with U Soe Win serving as chairman and U Maung Maung Aye as secretary.

The decisions to establish the government and the council were signed and promulgated by Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who was sworn in during a parliamentary session in Nay Pyi Taw on the morning of April 10.

In his inaugural address, Min Aung Hlaing affirmed that Myanmar will maintain a balanced approach in its international relations and strengthen friendly ties with neighbouring countries. He stressed that as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Myanmar will work to advance relations with the bloc while enhancing cooperation with neighbouring countries and regional partners across political, economic and social spheres.

In addition, the President highlighted key domestic priorities, including promoting renewable energy development to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, advancing education, supporting the growth of micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and fostering national reconciliation in the period ahead./.

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