Top Vietnamese leader’s visit highlights strategic importance of bilateral ties: Chinese newspaper

Hanoi (VNA) – China’s People’s Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, has published an article underscoring the strategic significance of the upcoming state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam from April 14 to 17.



The newspaper noted that To Lam announced his visit to China just two days after being elected State President of Vietnam. Earlier, in August 2024, shortly after assuming the position of Party General Secretary, he also chose China as the destination for his first overseas trip. That both of his first state visits in his new roles have been to China is a clear indication of the strategic nature and elevated importance of China – Vietnam relations.



The article highlighted recent high-level exchanges between the two countries, recalling that in April 2025, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Vietnam. Following the 14th National Congress of the CPV, the top Chinese leader held a phone conversation with General Secretary Lam to discuss the advancement of socialist development and the direction of bilateral ties in the new era.



People’s Daily further noted that this year marks the beginning of China’s 15th Five-Year Plan and the implementation of the Resolution of the CPV’s 14th Party Congress. At this important historical juncture, enhanced coordination among ministries, sectors, and localities of both countries has helped upgrade cooperation across the board, contributing to the building of a stronger, better, and more dynamic China–Vietnam community with a shared future.



The article also drew attention to the success of the first ministerial-level “3+3” strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence, and public security between the two countries. This mechanism, jointly agreed upon by the two top leaders, creates a significant platform for strategic exchanges. Within this framework, the two foreign ministers held a strategic dialogue, while the public security ministries conducted their ninth ministerial-level meeting on crime prevention and control cooperation. Additional activities included the 10th border defence friendship exchange between the two militaries.



According to the newspaper, this series of engagements sends a clear message to the international community that China and Vietnam are working together to safeguard the political security of their respective systems while promoting national development and rejuvenation.



On the economic front, it highlighted the launch of the first phase of the standard-gauge railway project linking Lao Cai, Hanoi, and Hai Phong. The project is expected to help reduce geographical barriers, enhance cross-border transport capacity, lower logistics costs, and facilitate economic connectivity.



People-to-people exchanges were also emphasised, with youth delegations from both countries engaging in activities that build on the revolutionary traditions of previous generations of leaders. These initiatives were described as fostering the “red gene” legacy of bilateral friendship while mobilising the younger generation to contribute to socialist development and the building of a China-Vietnam Community with shared future that carries strategic significance.



In terms of multilateral cooperation, the article noted that this year marks the fifth anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN. Both sides are expected to further strengthen coordination within multilateral frameworks and contribute to building an Asia-Pacific community./.

VNA