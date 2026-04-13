World

Indonesia to renovate housing, narrow regional gap

The initiative is being implemented under President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to enhance social equity, strengthen the resilience of remote areas, and foster national cohesion.

Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian (in green shirt) and Housing and Settlement Minister Maruarar Sirait (white polo shirt) visit Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) Islands District, North Sulawesi (Photo: ANTARA)
Home Affairs Minister Tito Karnavian (in green shirt) and Housing and Settlement Minister Maruarar Sirait (white polo shirt) visit Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) Islands District, North Sulawesi (Photo: ANTARA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia aims to renovate about 15,000 uninhabitable homes in border and remote regions to promote more equitable development and improve the quality of life for residents, said Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, who also heads the National Border Management Agency (BNPP).

The initiative is being implemented under President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to enhance social equity, strengthen the resilience of remote areas, and foster national cohesion.

According to the official, the plan is part of a government programme to upgrade 400,000 homes for low-income households nationwide, thereby expanding access to safe and sustainable housing.

Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) island district in North Sulawesi province is one of the priority areas. The locality was recently affected by flash floods late last year, making improvements to living conditions urgent. As many as 1,000 houses are expected to be renovated under the Self-Help Housing Stimulus (BSPS) Programme.

Within the framework of the programme, the government also plans to relocate nearly 100 families affected by the natural disaster to a 2.5-hectare resettlement area prepared by local authorities to ensure safer living conditions.

Sirait stated that the project will be implemented as soon as possible, noting that three main factors make Siau Tagulandang Biaro a priority area: its strategic location in an outer region, a high poverty rate, and the urgent need to address the consequences of the natural disaster./.

VNA
#Indonesia #renovate #homes #social equity #remote areas Indonesia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

President Prabowo Subianto signs an inscription at the inauguration of PT VKTR Teknologi Mobilitas' electric commercial vehicle assembly plant in Magelang, Central Java, on Thursday, April 9, 2026. (Photo: Antara)

Indonesia targets ending fuel imports within three years

In addition to electrifying power plants, the Indonesian government is promoting electric vehicles and the utilisation of other renewable energy sources. Solutions include processing palm oil and used cooking oil into aviation fuel to further reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

A groundbreaking ceremony for Indonesia's first melamine project, invested by PT GEABH Joint Technology, is held in the Gresik Special Economic Zone, East Java Province, Indonesia, April 8 (Photo: Xinhua)

Indonesia develops strategic chemical industry

Indonesia's first melamine plant in the Gresik Special Economic Zone is seen as a strategic step to boost the development of the country’s chemical industry and enhance domestic value creation.

See more

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

Thailand eyes major investment law reform

The Thai economy remains imbalanced, relying heavily on exports and services such as tourism, which together account for roughly 70% of GDP. Meanwhile, domestic investment aimed at strengthening the country’s production structure and keeping pace with global changes remains insufficient, said Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas.

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

Indonesia tightens management of forest resources

The total value of recovered assets is equivalent to nearly 10% of Indonesia’s 2026 state budget, estimated at about 240 billion USD, highlighting the large scale of past violations in the forestry sector.

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand seeks to offset fertiliser supply shortfall

Thailand's Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit reaffirmed the policy to suspend farmers' debts for three years, which was announced during his party's election campaign, though details of the measure will be finalised after consultations with state agencies, including the Finance Ministry.

Illustrative image (Photo: thevibes.com)

Malaysia leads Southeast Asia in global investment appeal

The latest 2026 Global Opportunity Index (GOI) report by the Milken Institute ranked Malaysia 23rd globally, the highest among developing Southeast Asian economies, underpinned by strong institutional quality and solid economic fundamentals.

YouTube logo on a cellphone (Photo: ANTARA)

Indonesia warns Google over non-compliance with child protection rules

According to the results of an inspection conducted on April 7, YouTube has not fully fulfilled its obligations under Indonesian Government Regulation No. 17/2025 (PP Tunas), which took effect on March 28 and requires digital platforms to implement strict governance measures to protect underage users. The platform has also shown no indication of complying with the rules in the near future.

The Strait of Hormuz is the world's most important oil transit choke-point. (Photo: Reuters)

Malaysia reliant on Hormuz Strait for oil supply

Data from the Malaysian Finance Ministry shows that domestic oil consumption stands at about 700,000 barrels per day, nearly double Malaysia’s crude oil production of around 350,000 barrels daily.

President of the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) Mohamad Norza Zakaria speaks to media (Photo: Bernama)

Malaysia to tighten doping controls at 2027 SEA Games

The adoption of the World Anti-Doping Code aims to ensure that the 2027 SEA Games fully comply with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, thereby enhancing the transparency and international standing of the Games.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN, GRULAC strengthen multilateral cooperation

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang emphasised the value of the dialogue mechanism in fostering coordination among developing countries, while highlighting the need to enhance transparency and improve the efficiency of resource allocation and utilisation across United Nations activities.