Indonesia to renovate housing, narrow regional gap

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia aims to renovate about 15,000 uninhabitable homes in border and remote regions to promote more equitable development and improve the quality of life for residents, said Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian, who also heads the National Border Management Agency (BNPP).



The initiative is being implemented under President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to enhance social equity, strengthen the resilience of remote areas, and foster national cohesion.



According to the official, the plan is part of a government programme to upgrade 400,000 homes for low-income households nationwide, thereby expanding access to safe and sustainable housing.



Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) island district in North Sulawesi province is one of the priority areas. The locality was recently affected by flash floods late last year, making improvements to living conditions urgent. As many as 1,000 houses are expected to be renovated under the Self-Help Housing Stimulus (BSPS) Programme.



Within the framework of the programme, the government also plans to relocate nearly 100 families affected by the natural disaster to a 2.5-hectare resettlement area prepared by local authorities to ensure safer living conditions.



Sirait stated that the project will be implemented as soon as possible, noting that three main factors make Siau Tagulandang Biaro a priority area: its strategic location in an outer region, a high poverty rate, and the urgent need to address the consequences of the natural disaster./.

VNA