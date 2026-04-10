Indonesia warns Google over non-compliance with child protection rules

Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government has issued a formal warning to Google, the owner of YouTube, after determining that the platform failed to comply with new regulations on child protection in the digital space.



In a statement released on April 10, Indonesia’s Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid said YouTube had been given a “red mark” following an inspection due to its lack of compliance in recent months.



According to the results of an inspection conducted on April 7, YouTube has not fully fulfilled its obligations under Government Regulation No. 17/2025 (PP Tunas), which took effect on March 28 and requires digital platforms to implement strict governance measures to protect underage users. The platform has also shown no indication of complying with the rules in the near future.



The Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs has sent a warning letter to Google, marking the first step in a series of potential administrative sanctions. Under implementing provisions outlined in Regulation No. 9/2026, penalties may be applied in stages, ranging from warnings and temporary suspension of access to termination of operations in Indonesia if violations persist.



The Indonesian government emphasised a “zero tolerance” policy toward activities that endanger children’s safety online. Digital platforms classified as “high risk” are required to submit an action plan and a risk assessment report within three months as the basis for further evaluation and monitoring.



Meanwhile, several other platforms have complied with the new regulations. The government said Meta has implemented age restrictions on Instagram, Facebook and Threads, allowing only users aged 16 and above to access the services. Platforms such as X and Bigo Live have also met the requirements.



The PP Tunas regulation initially applies to eight major platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, Threads, X, Bigo Live, YouTube, TikTok and Roblox as part of efforts to strengthen the protection of children from risks in the digital environment./.

VNA