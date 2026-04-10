Singapore, Cambodia bolster food security cooperation

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore and Cambodia have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) to enhance food security and promote bilateral rice trade amid growing uncertainties affecting global supply chains.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment, the agreement reaffirms the two countries’ commitment to maintaining open trade and avoiding unnecessary restrictions. Cambodia also agreed to support rice supply to Singapore under terms mutually agreed upon by both sides.

Grace Fu, Singapore’s Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations, said rising geopolitical tensions have increased the risk of disruptions to global food supplies. She noted that the agreement represents a win-win solution that strengthens bilateral cooperation in trade and food security.

The ministry said the arrangement marks Singapore’s third food security agreement under this model, following similar cooperation frameworks with Vietnam and Thailand.

These partnerships are considered crucial to ensuring the continued flow of food supplies during periods of global volatility, the ministry added./.