Fuel prices drop again from April 23 afternoon

Hanoi (VNA) – Retail fuel prices were reduced further from 3pm on April 23 following a decision by the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance.



Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,834 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 100 VND, and remaining 1,046 VND lower than RON95-III. The price of RON95-III is set at no more than 22,880 VND per litre, down 162 VND.



Meanwhile, diesel 0.05S is capped at 26,697 VND per litre, marking a sharp decrease of 1,159 VND, and mazut 180CST 3.5S is priced at no more than 18,811 VND per kilo, down 820 VND.



In the latest adjustment, the two ministries decided to contribute to the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund at 400 VND per litre for diesel and 400 VND per kilo for mazut, while making no withdrawals from the fund for any fuel products.



The Ministry of Industry and Trade said it will coordinate with relevant agencies to monitor fuel traders’ compliance in ensuring adequate supply for the domestic market, pledging strict action against any violations.



Amid strong fluctuation in the global petrol prices, fuel prices in Vietnam remain lower than those in neighbouring countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and China, the ministry added./.

VNA