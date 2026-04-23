Business

Mini supermarkets and convenience stores on the rise

There are currently about 7,483 convenience stores and minimarts nationwide, accounting for more than 93% of all modern retail outlets, reflecting the growing popularity of the 'bringing supermarkets closer to home' model among consumers.

A 2025 report shows that the retail market for goods and services reached 269 billion USD, with pure retail accounting for more than 70%. (Photo: VNA)
A 2025 report shows that the retail market for goods and services reached 269 billion USD, with pure retail accounting for more than 70%. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Convenience stores, mini supermarket chains and small to medium-sized supermarkets are seeing strong growth amid shifting consumer trends as retailers race to bring shopping closer to home in a rapidly expanding modern retail market.

According to market analysis data from VNDIRECT Securities Corporation, economic experts said the retail market has recovered strongly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the pace of opening new mini supermarkets and convenience stores has accelerated in recent times.

There are currently about 7,483 convenience stores and minimarts nationwide, accounting for more than 93% of all modern retail outlets, reflecting the growing popularity of the 'bringing supermarkets closer to home' model among consumers.

For example, the mini-mart chain Bach Haa Xanh (BHX), owned by Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), plans to open around 1,000 new stores this year, focusing on northern regions, with Ninh Binh province piloting 20 stores.

Meanwhile, WinMart+, the mini supermarket chain operated by WinCommerce under Masan Group, also plans to open 1,000 new stores in 2026, including more than 300 launched in the first quarter.

The expansion will focus on the northern and central regions, where it already has a strong operational base and solid market share.

Convenience store chains are also joining the expansion race following a recovery phase.

GS25 from the Republic of Korea plans to continue expanding in northern Vietnam this year, targeting strategic provinces and cities.

The chain had opened its 50th store in Hanoi alone by the end of last year. GS25 is seen as posting strong growth in both key markets, the North and the South, and already operates more than 400 stores in the South.

In Hanoi, the convenience store market is heating up as 7-Eleven and GS25 compete aggressively with Circle K, which has long dominated the market with more than 190 stores.

A 2025 report from the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development under the Ministry of Industry and Trade shows that the retail market for goods and services reached 269 billion USD, with pure retail accounting for more than 70%.

Growth remains stable at around 8–9% annually. Experts forecast that revenue from modern retail channels could account for about 40% of total retail sales by 2030, equivalent to a market size of nearly 180 billion USD.

The Dai Doan Ket Newspaper quoted Tran Huu Linh, Director of the Agency for Domestic Market Surveillance and Development, as saying the agency will prioritise improving the institutional framework.

The focus will be on drafting the Law on Market Management and the Law on Commodity Derivatives Trading, expected to be submitted to the National Assembly this year. This legal framework will help ensure the market operates more transparently, professionally and efficiently.

In addition, the agency will promote measures to stimulate domestic consumption and support the distribution of Vietnamese-branded products. Developing commercial infrastructure and enhancing market management efficiency will also be prioritised to create a sustainable foundation for the retail sector and contribute to long-term economic growth./.

VNA
#WinMart+ #convenience stores #7-Eleven #VNDIRECT Securities Corporation #mini supermarkets #Vietnam's retail market Vietnam
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