Railway sector introduces AI-powered flexible fares for short-distance travel

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s railway sector on April 22 introduced an AI-powered “flexible pricing” feature on its e-ticketing system, offering discounts of up to 35% for short-distance passengers.



Unlike conventional promotions, the new pricing model is dynamically adjusted based on real-time ticket sales for each seat or berth on a train.



Under the system, when a seat or sleeping berth has already been booked for a long-distance journey which covers over 70% of the route, the remaining short segments are automatically identified by AI and offered at significantly reduced prices. These discounted seats are highlighted in light blue on the booking platform, along with the exact amount of savings, making it easier for passengers to identify and select cheaper options.



The initiative allows passengers travelling shorter distances to access more affordable fares even within the same carriage, helping to optimise seat occupancy and improve operational efficiency.



The programme is currently being piloted on SE5, SE6, SE7, and SE8 trains from now until May 15, 2026. Following the trial period, the railway sector plans to expand the model across other routes./.

VNA