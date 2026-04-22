Vietnam ranks 18th among world’s top exporters in 2025

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – Vietnam has climbed to 18th place among the world’s 30 largest exporting economies in 2025, with export turnover reaching nearly 473 billion USD, according to the latest data from the World Trade Organisation (WTO) compiled by Statista.



Across Asia, 11 economies were represented in the top 30, including Singapore (14th) and Thailand (25th).



China remained the world’s largest exporter, with shipments totalling about 3.8 trillion USD last year, supported by an extensive network of free trade agreements.



The US ranked second with export value exceeding 2.2 trillion USD, driven by major export products including automobiles, oil, soybeans and medical goods.



Germany ranked third with exports of around 1.8 trillion USD, followed by the Netherlands (989 billion USD), Hong Kong (China) (754 billion USD), Japan (738 billion USD), Italy (726 billion USD) and the Republic of Korea (709 billion USD).



Vietnam’s exports reached about 470 billion USD for the first time last year, up more than 16% year on year, with a trade surplus of over 20 billion USD, contributing significantly to maintaining macroeconomic stability.



The growth has been driven by key export products such as electronics, computers, phones and components, machinery and agricultural products, including seafood, coffee and wood products.



Vietnam’s trade has expanded rapidly over the past decade, rising from 100 billion USD in 2009 to 930 billion USD last year and is expected to approach 1 trillion USD in the near future.



As of April 15, 2026, total trade value had reached nearly 300 billion USD./.

VNA