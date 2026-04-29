Business

Vietnam’s eco-friendly products welcomed in Hong Kong

The Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle exhibitions, taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 27 to 30, showcases the latest global trends in home products, interior décor, lifestyle goods, apparel and fashion.

Vietnamese products are on show at the Home InStyle exhibition in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese products are on show at the Home InStyle exhibition in Hong Kong (China). (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Environmentally friendly products from Vietnam are drawing strong interest from international buyers at major lifestyle and fashion exhibitions now underway in Hong Kong (China), highlighting the country’s growing appeal in sustainable production and design.

The Home InStyle and Fashion InStyle exhibitions, taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 27 to 30, showcases the latest global trends in home products, interior décor, lifestyle goods, apparel and fashion.

Vietnamese booths, organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General at Home InStyle and domestic firms at Fashion InStyle, have attracted significant attention from both local and international visitors.

Vu Thi Thuy, Deputy Consul General and head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Hong Kong (China), said the events offer an excellent platform for Vietnamese businesses to promote their strengths while exploring market trends and expanding partnerships.

Vietnam has long been recognised for its reputation and tradition in handicrafts, a sector that contributes nearly 4 billion USD in export revenue annually. Beyond economic value, the industry plays an important role in creating jobs and preserving traditional crafts, she noted.

According to Thuy, as global consumers increasingly favour environmentally friendly products, handicrafts represent a sector with strong growth potential for Vietnam. At this year’s exhibition, the Consulate General invited businesses specialising in lacquerware, ceramics and embroidery – signature crafts of Vietnam – to showcase their products, with the aim of connecting them to major buyers in Hong Kong and beyond.

Le Quynh Nga, Director of the Minh Giang Handicrafts Company, said her firm brought products tailored to Asian and Hong Kong consumers, all made from eco-friendly, reusable and recyclable materials. Crafted entirely from natural resources by skilled artisans, the company’s offerings include high-end lacquer tea boxes designed for hotels and tea enthusiasts.

Home InStyle is a prestigious annual trade fair in Hong Kong, gathering global businesses, designers and buyers. More than just a commercial event, it serves as a cultural convergence space where products are presented with a focus on aesthetics, sustainability and creative identity.

Meanwhile, Fashion InStyle has attracted numerous suppliers of sustainable materials and green products from around the world. Vietnamese firms are displaying environmentally friendly fashion items that meet rising global demand.

Alongside these exhibitions, concurrent events including international gift, printing and packaging exhibitions are being held at the same venue, drawing around 5,600 exhibitors from over 30 countries and territories./.

VNA
#Hong Kong #Home InStyle #Fashion InStyle #Vietnamese products #Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong China Hong Kong Vietnam
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