Business

Central bank proposes overhaul of forex rules for foreign investment flows

The draft circular is intended to replace Circular 06/2019/TT-NHNN, introducing a more flexible and synchronised approach to managing capital flows linked to foreign investment activities.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam is drafting a new circular to revise foreign exchange management regulations for foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam, in order to align the framework with recent changes in investment law and evolving market practices.

The draft circular is intended to replace Circular 06/2019/TT-NHNN, introducing a more flexible and synchronised approach to managing capital flows linked to foreign investment activities.

One of the key proposed changes would allow investors to open investment capital accounts before obtaining an investment registration certificate.

According to the draft, eligible entities would be permitted to open investment capital accounts prior to the issuance of an investment registration certificate.

However, the scope of account usage during this pre-licensing phase would be limited. The draft specifies that such accounts may only be used to receive capital contributions and pay expenses related to the formation of the investment project, ensuring early-stage transactions remain controlled.

The draft also revises rules on account structures, allowing investors to open multiple foreign currency accounts corresponding to different currencies at the same licensed bank. This marks a shift from existing restrictions that limit the number of accounts and offers greater flexibility for investors managing multi-currency capital flows.

In addition, the scope of application is expanded to include investors in oil and gas projects and enterprises operating within international financial centres, reflecting updates introduced under Decree 96/2026/ND-CP and Decree 329/2025/ND-CP, which provide guidance on the implementation of the Investment Law 2025 and the operation of international financial centre in Vietnam.

Alongside measures aimed at easing procedural constraints, the draft circular reinforces principles governing capital management.

It reiterates that all transactions related to capital contribution, capital transfer, repatriation of principal and profits and other lawful income must be conducted through designated investment capital accounts.

Detailed provisions are also introduced to clarify permitted inflows and outflows in both foreign currency and Vietnamese dong accounts. These include capital contributions, equity transfers, profit remittances abroad and activities related to foreign borrowing and debt repayment.

Notably, regulations on the transfer of investment capital and profits overseas are largely retained, maintaining policy consistency. At the same time, adjustments to account management and cash flow mechanisms are designed to better reflect current investment practices.

By requiring transactions to pass through dedicated accounts, regulators aim to improve oversight, data collection and statistical tracking of foreign investment from the early stages of project implementation./.

VNA
#State Bank of Vietnam #FDI Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

Production at the Fancy Industrial Co., Ltd., a Chinese-owned company in Pho Noi A Industrial Park, Hung Yen province. (Photo: VNA)

FDI inflows to Vietnam surge 42.9% in Q1

Of the total, 904 newly licensed projects registered combined capital of 10.23 billion USD, marking a 6.4% increase in the project number and a 2.4-fold rise in capital compared to the same period last year.

See more

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Phung Duc Tien and delegates visit a booth at the VINAFIS EXPO 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam hosts first comprehensive fisheries tech expo

The event marks the first exhibition of its kind to cover the entire fisheries sector, providing a platform for domestic and international organisations and businesses to connect across the full value chain, from capture and aquaculture to logistics, processing and distribution. It is expected to accelerate integration and promote sustainable development of the industry.

Large-capacity fishing vessels from Quynh Phu commune, Nghe An province, dock at Lach Quen fishing port, where nearly all offshore boats have now been equipped with LED lighting systems. (Photo: VNA)

LED lighting drives efficiency gains in fisheries

LED systems are stable, cost-efficient and productivity-enhancing thanks to stronger water penetration and optimised light spectra that attract high-value species, ensuring consistent catches.

Bitexco Financial Tower in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City sees surge in FDI for hi-tech data infrastructure

Over the weekend, the municipal People’s Committee granted investment certificates to four hi-tech projects in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP), with combined registered capital topping 1.23 billion USD. These projects focus on data centres, biomedical technology, and smart electronic equipment, which hold high value-added potential. Notably, two of the approvals are for hyperscale data centres.

A livestream sales session on an e-commerce platform by the Cuong La Co., Ltd. in Hai Thinh commune, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Tech-driven shift expands OCOP market access

From enhancing transparency in production processes to boosting sales on digital platforms, technology is not only reshaping traditional business models but also promoting a shift in the rural economy toward sustainable value-chain linkages.​

Dong Nai province improves its investment environment to attract more FDI. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign direct investment gains pace in Vietnam

Since early 2026, FDI inflows into Vietnam have not only grown in size but are also quickly moving toward high-tech industries, data, and green manufacturing. This shift offers a chance to boost Vietnam’s role in the global value chain, while also creating an urgent need to raise the quality of incoming investment.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vuong Quoc Nam and Chairman of the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association Tran Hai Linh pose for a commemorative photo. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho seeks to deepen cooperation with Korean businesses

At a working session with a delegation from the Vietnam–Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA) led by its Chairman Tran Hai Linh on April 25, Nam praised the association’s role as a vital bridge linking the city with Korean partners. He reaffirmed the city’s readiness to facilitate VKBIA member enterprises in exploring and expanding investment.

Container trucks operate at Gemalink International Port, part of the Cai Mep port complex in Tan Phuoc ward. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–Singapore trade witnesses strong growth amid global volatility

Data from Enterprise Singapore indicated that bilateral trade reached 13.6 billion SGD (10.6 billion USD) in Q1, up 38.3% year-on-year. Singapore’s exports to Vietnam rose 6.5% to 7.7 billion SGD (6.03 billion USD), while imports from Vietnam jumped 128.7% to 5.8 billion SGD, a strong signal of Vietnam’s rapidly growing export momentum in the Singapore market.

Producing garment products for export (Photo: VNA)

Export orders surge despite global headwinds

By late April, C&D Import-Export Co., Ltd., a wood and plywood exporter, had secured orders through the end of Q2. According to C&D Chairman Nguyen Tran Luat, contracts for Q3 are still being negotiated on a monthly basis rather than long-term deals. However, contrary to earlier concerns, order volumes in Q2 have risen sharply as buyers stockpile amid fears of prolonged geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility and shipping disruptions.

Germalink port's first phase is in operation (Photo: VNA)

Mega projects to transform Ho Chi Minh City urban landscape

Leading the charge in this massive building spree is the new central city square in the core of the Thu Thiem new urban area. Spanning more than 20 ha, it’s the crown jewel of the Central Square and new administrative center complex.