Business

Tech-driven shift expands OCOP market access

From enhancing transparency in production processes to boosting sales on digital platforms, technology is not only reshaping traditional business models but also promoting a shift in the rural economy toward sustainable value-chain linkages.​

A livestream sales session on an e-commerce platform by the Cuong La Co., Ltd. in Hai Thinh commune, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)
A livestream sales session on an e-commerce platform by the Cuong La Co., Ltd. in Hai Thinh commune, Ninh Binh province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Digital transformation is emerging as a key driver helping OCOP (One Commune, One Product) stakeholders optimise value and expand development space.​

From enhancing transparency in production processes to boosting sales on digital platforms, technology is not only reshaping traditional business models but also promoting a shift in the rural economy toward sustainable value-chain linkages.

After more than a decade farming snakehead fish, Ho Thi Xuan Mai, owner of the Ngoc Nhi dried fish facility in Binh Hoa commune, southern An Giang province, has successfully upgraded her products to meet three-star OCOP standards in 2024.​

She has diversified offerings, including semi-dried and shredded fish, priced at around 200,000–250,000 VND (7.6–9.5 USD) per kilogram. By selling on e-commerce platforms such as Shopee and TikTok Shop, her facility now distributes nearly one tonne of products monthly and provides jobs for dozens of local workers.

vnanet-nhan-hau-braised-fish.jpg
The Nhan Hau braised fish is a speciality of Ninh Binh province (Photo: VNA)

Similarly, in Nam Ly commune of northern Ninh Binh province, braised fish producers are leveraging Facebook, Zalo and TikTok to expand their market. A TikTok channel operated by Tran Thi Thu Huong has attracted more than 94,000 followers, with some videos reaching millions of views, helping boost monthly sales to about 1,500 clay pots.

As of mid-April 2026, Vietnam had more than 20,000 OCOP products rated three stars or above, including 126 five-star products, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam said digital technology not only supports promotion but also enhances product value through traceability systems and market data, helping producers build trust and better meet consumer demand.

Digital transformation is also creating more equal market access for rural and remote communities. With basic digital skills and smart devices, local products can reach wider domestic and international markets while increasingly serving as cultural ambassadors representing Vietnam’s identity.

The ministry is drafting new OCOP criteria with higher quality requirements and reformed evaluation methodology to give a stronger boost to the OCOP programme during 2026–2035./.​

VNA
#OCOP #digital transformation #rural economy #digital platforms #e-commerce
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