Business

Mega projects to transform Ho Chi Minh City urban landscape

Leading the charge in this massive building spree is the new central city square in the core of the Thu Thiem new urban area. Spanning more than 20 ha, it’s the crown jewel of the Central Square and new administrative center complex.

Germalink port's first phase is in operation (Photo: VNA)
Germalink port's first phase is in operation (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - Far from being merely symbolic landmarks, a string of gigantic infrastructure projects worth hundreds of trillions of Vietnamese dong, set to break ground during the upcoming Reunification Day celebrations, are poised to deliver a historic boost to Ho Chi Minh City, completely transforming its skyline and the entire southern key economic region.

Mega projects reshaping urban landscape

Leading the charge in this massive building spree is the new central city square in the core of the Thu Thiem new urban area. Spanning more than 20 ha, it’s the crown jewel of the Central Square and new administrative center complex.

With the square and riverside park alone expected to cost several trillions of Vietnamese dong, the project is on track to become Vietnam’s biggest public gathering spot, big enough to host major political and cultural events with an international flair. Once finished, it will act as the city’s brand-new “heart,” mixing historical charm with the sleek vibe of a smart modern area.

Designed to hold crowds the size of ten national stadiums, the space won’t just be for big political events; it’s also set to become an iconic architectural showstopper. Blending a cutting-edge square with a lush riverside park, it will create a wide-open public playground where locals can get right up close to the historic Saigon River. Planners see it as the missing piece that will finally turn Thu Thiem into a top-tier regional financial and cultural hotspot.

Just across the river, the major renovation and upgrade of the Ho Chi Minh Museum’s Ho Chi Minh City branch is packed with deep cultural meaning. Breaking ground on the Nha Rong Wharf refurbishment on April 30 is a heartfelt nod to history while turning the site into a world-class cultural and tourism magnet worthy of the city that bears President Ho Chi Minh’s name.

In parallel, the launch of the Berjaya International University Town project is a huge deal for easing the population crunch in the city’s northwest. Planned as a full-scale urban development blending education, research, and innovation, it is expected to house around 135,000 residents and 60,000 students, complete with homes, schools, shops, and all the social amenities. After nearly 20 years of sitting idle since its 2008 investment license, the project has finally been revived and now stands as the biggest development in northwest Ho Chi Minh City. Slated to open in early 2035, it is aiming to become a world-class education–healthcare–commercial hub powerhouse that gives the suburbs a major upgrade.

Another major transport project breaking ground during the holiday is the Ben Thanh–Thu Thiem section of Metro Line 2. Riding high on the success of Ho Chi Minh City Metro Line 1, this new cross-river link tying the historic city centre to Thu Thiem is hugely strategic. The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) calls it more than just tracks, but a “lifeline” connecting the east and west banks, sparking underground development and urban projects along the route, and setting the stage for the first metro link to Long Thanh International Airport.

A growth lever for new development cycle

April 30 will also mark a milestone in Ho Chi Minh City’s maritime strategy, with the city expected to hand over the investment approval to the Can Gio International Transshipment Port. The project forms a cornerstone in turning the city into a true maritime urban area. Unlike inner-city ports struggling with traffic jams and few channels, the Can Gio port sits right at the sea entrance and will be able to handle the world’s biggest container ships.

The investor consortium, made up of Vietnam Maritime Corporation, Saigon Port, and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, isn’t just building infrastructure, but also laying the groundwork for a top-tier global logistics ecosystem. Best of all, the development is expected to “wake up” Can Gio, flipping it from an agricultural suburb and biosphere reserve into a major global trade gateway.

As part of the bigger maritime infrastructure oadmap, Ho Chi Minh City originally mapped out three major ports for its seaward push. So far, only Can Gio has cleared all the hurdles in time for this round. The other two, Cai Mep Ha General and Container Port (phase 1) and the Cai Mep Gemadept – Terminal Link project (phase 2), are in the final stages and expected to break ground later this year. Once all three are up and running alongside the Ba Ria–Vung Tau port cluster, they’ll create the region’s largest port system, ready to go head-to-head with heavyweights like Singapore and Shanghai.

Tran Anh Tung, head of the Business Administration Faculty at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance, said the massive investment tied to these projects should be seen as a powerful “growth lever”, not just another pile of government spending./.

VNA
#Ho Chi Minh City #Thu Thiem new urban area Ho Chi Minh City
Follow VietnamPlus

Post-pandemic recovery

Related News

At the second session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City greenlights central square, administrative centre in Thu Thiem

The new central city square and administrative centre will create a modern, centralised political-administrative complex for Ho Chi Minh City, designed to house around 8,000 officials, civil servants, and employees. It will also handle daily traffic of 1,500- 2,000 citizens and business representatives through a unified one-stop-shop administrative service system.

See more

Passengers check in at Tan Son Nhat Airport on April 24, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Tan Son Nhat airport braces for holiday surge with 750 daily flights

According to the airport authority, on average, daily flights will increase by around 12% from normal levels, with about 450 domestic and 300 international flights each day. Passenger numbers are expected to climb by 14%, with roughly 75,000 domestic travellers and 50,000 international passengers per day.

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) partners with Alipay+ to introduce cross-border QR payments which allows customers to use its VCB Digibank app abroad. (Photo: Vietcombank)

Vietnam, RoK launch cross-border QR payment service

The service was launched in Hanoi on April 23 by National Payment Corporation of Vietnam (NAPAS) in cooperation with GLN International, with Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam and Hana Bank as settlement banks.

Hai Phong International Container Port in Hai Phong City. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam establishes itself as one of region’s most dynamic manufacturing and supply bases

The country’s stable political and economic environment provides a critical foundation for long-term sourcing strategies. At the same time, Vietnam has demonstrated a strong ability to scale up manufacturing, supported by a continuously expanding industrial base capable of meeting both high-volume demand and increasingly complex technical and quality requirements.

Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Dung Quat bio-ethanol plant launches its first batch of E100 product

Thanks to efforts to mobilise all available resources and accelerate maintenance and repair work, the resumption took place in February, with the plant delivering its first shipment of more than 462 cubic metres of finished ethanol (E100) to the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC serving the Government-directed E10 petrol blending programme.

A panoramic view of the Trong Dong Stadium's construction site in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City named among Top 5 fastest-growing cities globally

In this context, Vietnam stands out prominently as Ho Chi Minh City ranks second globally, while Hanoi takes fifth place in the growth potential ranking. The simultaneous presence of both Vietnamese megacities in the global top tier reflects not only strong growth potential, but also the country’s increasingly prominent role in regional value chains.

An overview of the working session (Photo: VGP)

North-South high-speed railway must ensure optimal early operation: Deputy PM

Chairing a working session with several ministries, agencies and authorities from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in Hanoi on April 22, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc underscored railway projects’ significance, saying that they will deliver substantial contributions to Vietnam’s long-term double-digit growth targets and unlock numerous development opportunities.

The State Bank of Vietnam sets the daily reference exchange rate at 25,113 VND/USD on April 24, 2026, up 8 VND from the previous day. (Illustrative photo: Getty images)

Reference exchange goes up on April 24

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.

COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS is successfully handled at Hai Phong Port on April 22, 2026. (Photo baochinhphu.vn)

Hai Phong port receives ultra-large container vessel

Measuring 400 metres in length with a deadweight tonnage of 197,087 DWT, the vessel, which links key hubs including Shanghai, Ningbo, Singapore, Rotterdam and Hamburg, is among the world’s largest container ships and the heaviest ever handled by Hai Phong’s port system.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (right) meets with Simon White, President of the Australia–Vietnam Business Council Queensland (AVBCQ), at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra. (Photo: VNA)

Australia firms encouraged to boost investment links with Vietnam

Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations.