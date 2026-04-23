Australia firms encouraged to boost investment links with Vietnam

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Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra on April 23 to promote stronger business and investment ties.

At the meeting, White said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations. The wool project, valued at 80 million AUD (57 million USD), includes two plants in northern and southern Vietnam for dyeing, spinning and weaving, with an annual capacity of 20–25 million kg. About 95% of the output is expected to be exported to European markets.

AVBCQ is also considering the formation of a network linking Australian business councils with ASEAN countries to support regional business cooperation. White added that Queensland authorities, including the state’s trade minister, are keen to expand ties with Vietnam. The Gold Coast is also exploring a sister-city relationship with Ho Chi Minh City.

Tam welcomed AVBCQ’s efforts and backed the idea of a regional business network to strengthen production and supply chains between Australian and ASEAN enterprises. As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra in the first half of 2026, he said he would engage ASEAN diplomats to help advance the initiative.

He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in areas where Queensland has strengths, including quantum computing, ocean research, energy, education and tourism, and voiced confidence that AVBCQ will continue to serve as a key bridge for Vietnam–Queensland cooperation./.

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