Hai Phong port receives ultra-large container vessel

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Hateco International Container Terminal (HHIT) in Hai Phong received the ultra-large container vessel COSCO SHIPPING AQUARIUS on April 22, marking a new milestone as the biggest ship ever to dock at the port.
Measuring 400 metres in length with a deadweight tonnage of 197,087 DWT, the vessel, which links key hubs including Shanghai, Ningbo, Singapore, Rotterdam and Hamburg, is among the world’s largest container ships and the heaviest ever handled by Hai Phong’s port system.
The vessel was handled safely and efficiently in line with international standards, reflecting improved infrastructure and operational capacity, the port said, adding that this opens significant opportunities for the northern port system to receive large-scale vessels.
Analysts said the ability of northern ports to accommodate mega-ships could reduce reliance on foreign transshipment hubs, lower logistics costs and improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s exports while strengthening its position in shifting global supply chains.
Nguyen Van Tien, vice chairman of HHIT, said the company would continue enhancing operations, service quality and cooperation with shipping lines to support sustainable growth in the logistics sector.
In the long term, HHIT aims to develop into a green and smart port with a focus on technology adoption and operational optimisation.
Hateco Group plans to break ground on the Lien Chieu International Container Port in Da Nang on April 25. The project is estimated to require investment of 50 trillion VND (1.9 billion USD) with a designed capacity of 5.7 million TEU annually, aimed at becoming a key transshipment gateway for central Vietnam./.
See more
Reference exchange goes up on April 24
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,369 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,857 VND/USD.
Estonia-Vietnam seminar brings 12 firms to Ho Chi Minh City
The firms represented sectors including defence, food and beverage, smart manufacturing, logistics and green tech, engaging with Vietnamese counterparts to explore potential partnerships.
Vietnamese pomelo debuts in Australia, marking new milestone for agricultural exports
Vietnam's pomelo made its debut on April 23 at Sydney’s largest wholesale market, bringing with it the fresh, sweet flavours of the tropical region.
Vietnam, Republic of Korea eye stronger industrial, investment, technology cooperation
PM Hung stressed that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation are serving as strategic pillars of bilateral cooperation, opening new development space such as research and development centres in Vietnam.
Australia firms encouraged to boost investment links with Vietnam
Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations.
Vietnam stays ahead of fuel crisis to secure domestic supply: MoFA
Vietnam's relevant agencies and fuel import-export enterprises have maintained close coordination with international partners to ensure the full and timely implementation of signed long-term supply contracts.
“Green passports” drive sustainable Vietnamese exports to Malaysia
Vietnamese goods still have significant room for growth in Malaysia thanks to similarities in consumer culture and relatively low trade barriers. The two countries are striving towards reaching 25 billion USD in bilateral trade turnover by 2030.
Deputy PM orders crackdown on unjustified price hikes as inflation watch tightens
Thang urged stronger monitoring and analysis of supply-demand balances and prices of essential goods to maintain tight control and prevent profiteering, especially in fuel-sensitive sectors such as transport, logistics, construction materials and food.
Fuel prices drop again from April 23 afternoon
Accordingly, the price of E5RON92 biofuel is capped at 21,834 VND (0.83 USD) per litre, down 100 VND, and remaining 1,046 VND lower than RON95-III. The price of RON95-III is set at no more than 22,880 VND per litre, down 162 VND.
Work starts on one of northern Vietnam's first wind power plants
With a total investment of nearly 7.3 trillion VND (over 277 million USD), the project will have a designed capacity of 200 MW, featuring 32 modern wind turbines and a synchronised transmission grid system.
Vietnam, RoK open market for processed chicken products
Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung said in the initial phase, each country will designate two enterprises eligible to export processed chicken products, expressing confidence that this starting point will pave the way for expanding participation and scaling up exports in the future.
Vietnamese engineering firms step up integration into global supply chains
Dr. Truong Thi Chi Binh, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Supporting Industries (VASI), observed a marked rise in German interest in Vietnam’s manufacturing sector, describing Vietnam as “a rising star” in global industry.
Ho Chi Minh City targets at least 10.3% growth in H1
As the city has set a GRDP growth target of over 10% for 2026, growth in the first half must reach at least 10.3%, with the second quarter alone tartgeted at 11.59–12.49% (average 12.04%).
Mini supermarkets and convenience stores on the rise
There are currently about 7,483 convenience stores and minimarts nationwide, accounting for more than 93% of all modern retail outlets, reflecting the growing popularity of the 'bringing supermarkets closer to home' model among consumers.
Vietnam, Cambodia seek stronger economic, investment cooperation
A Cambodian official underlined his country's openness to Vietnamese firms, calling on them to expand investment in digital transformation, renewable energy, advanced agro-processing, and services and, together, build sustainable partnerships towards shared development and prosperity.
Hung Vuong Fair 2026 opens, energising cultural tourism week in Phu Tho
The Hung Vuong (Hung Kings) Fair 2026 features nearly 400 booths, with the participation of more than 200 enterprises, cooperatives and production facilities from across the country.
Reference exchange rate rebounds on April 23
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,360 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,850 VND/USD.
Vietnamese pomelos gain broader access to Australian market
The update by Australia’s Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry to its Biosecurity Import Conditions system (BICON) on April 10, officially setting out import conditions for Vietnamese pomelos, is regarded as a major milestone in market access efforts.
Fruit, vegetable exports surge on global demand
Export earnings stood at nearly 532 million USD in April, bringing total export value to 2.06 billion USD in the first four months of the year, up 22% year-on-year.
Vietnam, India boost connectivity in textile, footwear sectors
As global supply chains are being restructured towards diversification, sustainability and digital transformation, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India Bui Trung Thuong noted that this is an opportune time for both countries to deepen cooperation towards building integrated value chains and enhancing product value.