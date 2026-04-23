Vietnam stays ahead of fuel crisis to secure domestic supply: MoFA

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been actively rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure national energy security and prevent fuel shortages for production, business activities, and daily consumption, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.



Responding to reporters’ questions on April 23 regarding Vietnam’s efforts to ensure fuel supply amid ongoing complexities in the Middle East, Hang noted that relevant agencies and fuel import-export enterprises have maintained close coordination with international partners to ensure the full and timely implementation of signed long-term supply contracts.



This is seen as a fundamental solution to stabilise supply and minimise the impact of unexpected fluctuations in the global energy market, she noted.



In parallel, Vietnam is stepping up engagement with other partners to diversify fuel sources and reduce reliance on any single market.



Authorities are also closely monitoring regional and global developments to advise and propose appropriate response measures.



The spokesperson affirmed that with proactive and flexible management, alongside close coordination among ministries, sectors and businesses, Vietnam is well-positioned to maintain stable fuel supplies, supporting socio-economic development and meeting public demand in all circumstances./.

VNA