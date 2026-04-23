Business

“Green passports” drive sustainable Vietnamese exports to Malaysia

Vietnamese goods still have significant room for growth in Malaysia thanks to similarities in consumer culture and relatively low trade barriers. The two countries are striving towards reaching 25 billion USD in bilateral trade turnover by 2030.

Zaimah Osman, Trade Consul of MATRADE, briefs the seminar on consumption trends in Muslim markets. (Photo: VNA)
Zaimah Osman, Trade Consul of MATRADE, briefs the seminar on consumption trends in Muslim markets. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Green transition, compliance with ESG standards, and Halal certification are the “passports” enabling Vietnamese businesses to achieve sustainable exports to the Malaysian market, as well as other Muslim-majority countries.

This was the key message shared by delegates at a workshop on promoting green production and sustainable exports for Vietnamese goods entering the market, organised on April 23 by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), as well as the Consulate General of Malaysia and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

ITPC Deputy Director Le Anh Hoang said Vietnamese goods still have significant room for growth in Malaysia thanks to similarities in consumer culture and relatively low trade barriers. The two countries are striving towards reaching 25 billion USD in bilateral trade turnover by 2030.

However, he also acknowledged that, in practice, combining Halal standards with green standards remains a challenge for Vietnamese firms, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises. The main obstacles include limited investment capital, insufficient understanding of clean production processes, and the lack of transparent data systems for periodic recertification.

Firdauz Othman, Malaysian Consul General, appreciated the Vietnamese Government’s project on strengthening international cooperation to build and develop the local Halal industry by 2030.

He said Malaysia is always ready to serve as a strategic gateway for Vietnamese businesses to access the global Halal market. The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS 2026), scheduled for September in Kuala Lumpur, is one of the world’s largest Halal trade connectivity platforms that Vietnamese enterprises should not miss.

Ngo Quang Hung, representative of the Vietnam Trade Office in Malaysia, pointed out significant market gaps offering strong potential for Vietnamese goods. Although Malaysia has a highly developed poultry industry, it faces shortages in vegetable supply, with domestic self-sufficiency at only 60%. Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products, such as rice, leafy green vegetables, coconuts, and processed pangasius, have strong opportunities to enter this market.

However, to seize these opportunities, exported goods must strictly comply with the ESG framework that Malaysia began applying in 2023, with particular attention to the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations on all products from 2026. In return, products holding both ESG and Halal certifications will benefit from attractive financial incentives from the Malaysian Government, including tariff reductions of 5–10% and cuts of up to 20% in import inspection fees.

Muhammad Naim bin Aziz from the Malaysian Halal certification centre JAKIM reminded Vietnamese businesses of strict legal requirements, under which all imported food and goods carrying Halal labels must be certified by foreign organisations recognised by JAKIM. Products must also clearly display the name of the certifying organisation on their packaging.

He also noted dual benefits when businesses invest in genuine green transformation. Not only does it enhance brand value and help successfully penetrate the Malaysian market, but it also serves as a “passport” to participate in the global Halal ecosystem./.

VNA
#green passports #Vietnam #Malaysia
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