Dung Quat bio-ethanol plant launches its first batch of E100 product

Hanoi (VNA) – After a prolonged period of suspension, the Dung Quat bio-ethanol plant resumed operations in early 2026 and has produced its first batch of E100 ethanol.



Following these initial results, the plant is continuing to implement innovative solutions with the aim of reaching 100% of its operating capacity in April, ensuring its readiness to supply the maximum volume of ethanol for blending E10 biofuel petrol.



Pham Van Vuong, Director of the Petrovietnam Central Region Bio-fuel Joint Stock Company BSR-BF – the operator of the plant, said that with a strong determination to bring it back into operation and maximise the efficiency of invested capital, the firm signed a business cooperation contract with partners in August last year to carry out maintenance and repairs at the facility.



Thanks to efforts to mobilise all available resources and accelerate maintenance and repair work, the resumption took place in February, with the plant delivering its first shipment of more than 462 cubic metres of finished ethanol (E100) to the Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical JSC serving the Government-directed E10 petrol blending programme.



After achieving stable operations at an average of 75% of capacity, the company has continued reviewing and optimising technical items to improve the plant’s efficiency. The figure is expected to hit 100% in April, with a daily output of 330 cubic metres of E100 ethanol.



“This will ensure a stable supply of E100 for biofuel blending, helping to accelerate the roadmap for wider use of biofuel petrol, increase fuel supply, and contribute to ensuring national energy security,” Vuong said./.

VNA