Business

Vietnam, RoK open market for processed chicken products

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung said in the initial phase, each country will designate two enterprises eligible to export processed chicken products, expressing confidence that this starting point will pave the way for expanding participation and scaling up exports in the future.

A modern chicken slaughtering line at the factory of the Green Chicken Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)
A modern chicken slaughtering line at the factory of the Green Chicken Co., Ltd. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have officially opened their markets to processed chicken products, marking a significant step forward in bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced that, within the framework of the state visit to Vietnam by RoK President Lee Jae Myung and his spouse Kim Hae Kyung, Minister Trinh Viet Hung and Korean Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Miryung signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in veterinary medicine and animal quarantine. The agreement formally enables the two countries to export processed chicken products to each other’s markets.

The development is regarded as an important milestone in bilateral agricultural ties, helping establish a more structured framework for closer coordination in animal quarantine procedures.

Hung said that, in the initial phase, each country will designate two enterprises eligible to export processed chicken products. He expressed confidence that this starting point will pave the way for expanding participation and scaling up exports in the future.

On the Korean side, Song highlighted that the outcome reflects a sustained negotiation process and effective coordination between relevant agencies of both countries.

In the coming time, the two sides will continue technical exchanges, particularly in animal quarantine, to facilitate further market access for additional products such as Vietnamese pork and Korean beef.

To ensure effective implementation of the MoU, Hung said his ministry will direct relevant agencies to work closely with their Korean counterparts on inspection, evaluation and quality monitoring.

From a business perspective, Pawalit Ua-Amornwanit, Chief Executive Officer of C.P. Vietnam Corporation, described the market opening as clear evidence of the production and processing capabilities of Vietnamese enterprises.

With a closer cooperation framework and proactive engagement from both countries’ authorities and businesses, bilateral agricultural trade is expected to expand further, diversify product offerings and move toward sustainable development, delivering tangible benefits to both producers and consumers./.

VNA
#Vietnam-RoK cooperation #processed chicken products #Vietnam-RoK trade Korea (RoK) Vietnam
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