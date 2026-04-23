Business

Vietnam, India boost connectivity in textile, footwear sectors

As global supply chains are being restructured towards diversification, sustainability and digital transformation, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India Bui Trung Thuong noted that this is an opportune time for both countries to deepen cooperation towards building integrated value chains and enhancing product value.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India Bui Trung Thuong addresses the online seminar. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India Bui Trung Thuong addresses the online seminar. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The Vietnam Trade Office in India on April 22 held an online seminar with discussion focusing on enhancing connectivity, cooperation and innovation in Vietnam – India leather, footwear and textile sectors.

The event drew wide participation from representatives of management agencies, industry associations, trade promotion organisations, research institutes and business communities from both countries.

In his opening remarks, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India Bui Trung Thuong highlighted that Vietnam and India are dynamic economies with strong complementarities in the textile and footwear value chains. As global supply chains are being restructured towards diversification, sustainability and digital transformation, he noted that this is an opportune time for both countries to deepen cooperation towards building integrated value chains and enhancing product value.

He expressed his hope that the seminar would facilitate direct connections among enterprises, investors and organisations, thereby fostering concrete cooperation opportunities in investment, technology and sustainable development.

Sharing insights on the silk sector, P. Sivakumar, CEO of the Central Silk Board (CSB) under India’s Ministry of Textiles, said India is among the world’s leading silk producers with a strong research and development system.

He emphasised the potential for bilateral cooperation in silkworm breeding, technology transfer, human resource training and the development of value-added products, including applications beyond textiles such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. He also proposed strengthening joint research and encouraging Vietnam’s participation in international cooperation mechanisms in sericulture.

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Representatives of the Central Silk Board (CSB) under India’s Ministry of Textiles at the seminar
﻿(Photo: VNA)

From an investment promotion perspective, Aditya Das, representative of Invest India under the country’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said India offers a diverse manufacturing ecosystem and supportive policies for foreign investors. He noted that the two economies are complementary, with Vietnam strong in garment manufacturing while India has advantages in raw materials, fibres and fabrics, opening up opportunities for trade, joint ventures and integrated supply chains.

Representing the Vietnamese side, Nguyen Thi Nhai from the Vietnam Sericulture Research Centre appreciated India’s training and cooperation programmes and expressed a desire to expand collaboration in research, particularly in post-cocoon technology and new product development. She also proposed enhancing training programmes and expert exchanges, while suggesting CSB support the centre in joining the International Sericultural Commission.

During the seminar, trade promotion organisations and industry associations introduced several upcoming specialised fairs and exhibitions in both countries, inviting business participation. Events hosted by Vietnam include the 26th International Shoes and Leather Exhibition, scheduled to take place in Ho Chi Minh City from July 8–10.

Meanwhile, the Indian side announced that Bharat Tex 2026 will be held from July 14–17 as a major global textile platform covering the entire value chain. Rajiv Wasan, Vice President of the Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber (AFMEC), introduced the Meet at Agra 2026 exhibition as an opportunity for businesses to connect and expand partnerships.

Participants exchanged information, showcased capabilities and explored cooperation needs, helping establish initial linkages among agencies, associations and enterprises of both countries. The Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to India affirmed that the Trade Office will continue acting as a bridge to support sustained engagement and cooperation in the time ahead./.

VNA
#Vietnam Trade Office in India #footwear and textile sectors #Vietnam – India cooperation India Vietnam
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