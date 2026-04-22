Business

Vietnamese awards in Canada spotlight community strength

The gala brought together nearly 200 participants, including community leaders, entrepreneurs and guests from across the country, highlighting both the achievements of Vietnamese businesses and the community’s growing role in the socio-economic fabric of Vancouver and other Canadian cities.

Ken Chau (right), Chairman of the Vietnam Canada Business Association, presents flowers to the organising committee of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Awards in Canada 2026 at the event. (Photo: Award organising board)
Ken Chau (right), Chairman of the Vietnam Canada Business Association, presents flowers to the organising committee of the Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Awards in Canada 2026 at the event. (Photo: Award organising board)

Ottawa (VNA) – The “Vietnamese Entrepreneurs Awards in Canada 2026” has made its debut in Vancouver, marking the first dedicated platform to honour outstanding Vietnamese entrepreneurs and businesses in Canada.​

The gala brought together nearly 200 participants, including community leaders, entrepreneurs and guests from across the country, highlighting both the achievements of Vietnamese businesses and the community’s growing role in the socio-economic fabric of Vancouver and other Canadian cities.

Chairman of the Vietnam Canada Business Association (VCBA) Ken Chau said the awards are designed to strengthen community bonds while showcasing the resilience, creativity and innovative spirit of Vietnamese entrepreneurs. These qualities, he noted, are reinforcing cohesion and a shared sense of pride within the community.

The inaugural programme featured five categories, with winners selected through extensive community nominations and voting. From 60 finalists, 36 awards were presented, reflecting strong public recognition of contributions by individuals and businesses to society.

Beyond honouring achievements, the event has evolved into a platform for connection and growth, fostering entrepreneurship, expanding trade and investment opportunities, and inspiring younger generations. Participants stressed that success is defined not only by business performance but also by social responsibility and the preservation of cultural identity in a multicultural setting.

Richmond city councillor Alexa Loo said the awards not only celebrate excellence but also generate momentum for further development, while offering relatable role models for young Vietnamese. Lieutenant Colonel Anh Foort added that the event recognises not just business success but also the people, families and values behind it, reflecting the community’s journey of resilience and advancement.

Award recipients noted that the initiative promotes a positive spirit, reinforces community ties and brings greater visibility to often-overlooked contributions.

Founded to enhance links between Vietnamese and Canadian businesses, the VCBA has organised a range of community-focused activities, including charity events, fundraisers, annual golf tournaments, business forums and Vietnamese language clubs.

The Vietnamese community is becoming increasingly prominent across sectors such as services, real estate, cuisine, retail, healthcare and finance, contributing to job creation, local economic growth and the cultural vibrancy of cities like Vancouver and Toronto.

Their success also underscores deeper integration into Canadian society, as the community continues to combine dynamism and adaptability with the preservation of cultural identity, while serving as a vital bridge for cooperation between Vietnam and Canada./.

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